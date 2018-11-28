FOOD & DRINK

Fresh New American spot Heirloom, a Modern Farmhouse opens its doors in Huntington Beach

Photo: Mandee B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A fresh neighborhood New American spot has you covered. Located at 18344 Beach Blvd., the new arrival is called Heirloom, a Modern Farmhouse and features a farm-to-table scratch kitchen inspired by the seasons.

On the menu, expect to find savory dishes like crispy eggplant, shrimp with black pepper sauce, caprese salad and tuna tartare.

French-pressed coffee is on hand as well, along with decadent cheesecakes topped with treats like Oreo crumbs, fresh fruit and toffee.

With a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Vince M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 23, wrote, "What an absolutely wonderful discovery. Recommended by a friend of a friend -- so glad we tried it. The food was excellent and they've added a creative touch to almost every dish."

"The vibe at this restaurant was so warm and inviting," added Yelper Polly L. "The service was exceptional and the food was delicious! My husband said it was the best ribeye he has ever tasted!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Heirloom, a Modern Farmhouse is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
