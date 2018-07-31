Freshly squeezed: 4 new places in LA for juice and smoothies

Custom Fitstop
22235 Sherman Way, Canoga Park
Photo: Rebekah D./Yelp
Custom Fitstop is a spot to score juice, smoothies and more in West Valley's Athletic Society gym.
Expect to find a variety of protein-packed smoothies and lifestyle shakes, made using fresh and healthy ingredients like strawberries, lemon, peanut butter and vanilla whey protein. (Visit the website here for a full list of current products.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Custom Fitstop has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Rebekah D., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "All of their meals are carefully sourced and crafted, not to mention yummy! ... Their staff is kind and helpful, as well as knowledgeable about the products they sell and about health/fitness."
"Such a great smoothie place!" shared Yelper Vanessa V. "I was in the neighborhood and someone told me about this new smoothie place that's inside the gym. It was delicious and healthy."
Custom Fitstop is open from 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Gym membership is not required.
The Foodie Spot
5326 S. Avalon Blvd., South Park
Photo: Toxik O./Yelp
The Foodie Spot is blending up fresh smoothies and more in LA's South Park neighborhood. Try the fresas con crema (strawberries and cream) or the fruity agua frescas.
Stay tuned to hear more from the business online, as it gets its social media footprint started. (You can check out the spot's Facebook page here.)
With just one review so far, The Foodie Spot has already made a positive impression.
Yelper Emely M. wrote, "Fresas con crema -- bomb! Fruit is fresh and delicious! Customer service is excellent! Very clean and organized store. Cash only, but open hours are great."
The Foodie Spot is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Juice Butchers
7473 Melrose Ave., Melrose
PHOTO: darnelle s./YELP
Over in Melrose, check out Juice Butchers -- a neighborhood spot serving up 100 percent vegan, organic, cold-pressed juice "from your local non-traditional butcher's hands, straight to yours," says the business on its site.
Come try offerings like Sweet Potato Incident juice consisting of pineapple, Asian pear, sweet potato and ginger; or The Golden Girl -- a smoothie made with almonds, hemp seeds, cardamom, dates and more.
Juice Butchers is on its way to developing a local fan base with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.
Heather T., who was among the first Yelpers to review it, wrote, "Giving this place five stars because of the friendly service and ambiance. We ordered a couple of wellness shots and prices were average. I absolutely love the layout and concept of the place. Recommend if you're in the area!"
"Love this place!" shared Yelper Kennedy L. "Awesome juice and friendly service -- so yummy!"
Juice Butchers is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Holy Juice
2926 Beverly Glen Circle, Beverly Crest
Photo: roz c./Yelp
Last but not least, Holy Juice features organic juices, smoothies and acai bowls, along with wellness shots and ceremonial matcha.
According to its website, the establishment comes courtesy of Warren Clute, a Le Cordon Bleu graduate who decided to use his culinary skills to promote healthy lifestyles.
A variety of organic additions are on offer as well, ranging from almond butter and goji berry to bee pollen and E3Live -- a blue green algae shot. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, Holy Juice is off to a promising start.
Yelper Andrea B. wrote, "This adorable little juice spot just opened and holy juice is it good! ... Unlike other juicers this place really cares about the product they are putting out and the proof is in the unbelievable fresh taste of the juices and smoothies."
"I am in love with Holy Juice and go there at least four times a week!" said Yelper Kristin B. "They also have acai bowls and wellness shots, which are so great!"
Holy Juice is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.