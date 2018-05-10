Fried chicken rules the roost at these 4 new LA shops

Honeybird
3201 S. Hoover St., Suite 1835, University Park
PHOTO: food l./YELP
Honeybird is a chicken shop and Southern spot, serving up fried chicken, biscuits and more in University Park.
Chef Phil Lee tells the Daily Trojan that there's a lot to love about Southern food. "There's just something so amazing about it, it's very humble yet very delicious."
Sharing a menu with the original location in La Canada Flintridge, offerings include fried chicken sold a la carte, shrimp and grits with applewood bacon and a mushroom medley, chipotle macaroni salad, and a kale and quinoa salad with radish and toasted walnuts. And diners can wash it all down with a glass of sweet tea. (Full menu here.)
For dessert, pies are served by the slice or whole, with classic favorites like banana cream, pecan, key lime and salted honey.
Yelp users are excited about Honeybird, which currently holds 4.5-stars out of 40 reviews on the site.
Jaimie K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 1st, said, "The waffle fries were cooked to perfection. Collard greens were mighty tasty. Almost as good as the ones I tried in Savannah. I'll definitely be back for their fried chicken sandwich!"
Yelper Ryan W. added: "Pleasantly surprised at how good this place is! Couldn't give five stars because the inside of the place itself is very small and easily crowded, but the prices are decent and the food is delicious! I've had a lot of fried chicken in my life, but it's pretty safe to say Honeybird's can compete."
Honeybird is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
South City Fried Chicken
724 S. Spring St., Downtown
Photo: South City Fried Chicken/Yelp
South City Fried Chicken is the latest addition to the Corporation Food Hall; it comes from chef Samuel Monsour and owner Joshua Kopel, the same folks behind Preux & Proper.
The menu features eight different Southern-style fried chicken sandwiches each named after the city it was inspired by. Expect to see variations such as the "Louisville, KY," with pepper jelly and bourbon barrel-aged poblano butter; the "Austin, TX" with red bean hummus, burrata, pickled radish and heirloom tomatoes; and the "Greenville, SC" with house-smoked chicken bacon, gruyere, and shaved baby iceberg lettuce.
Look for sides, too, like hand-cut, skin-on fries; a collard green slaw with horseradish and Creole mustard; and fries topped with chicken bacon, cheese sauce, and shaved jalapeno. (You can check out the full menu here.)
South City Fried Chicken's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 52 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Dijon M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 13th, said, "This is the best damn fried chicken I have ever had in my whole life. I don't even know how they came up with these crazy-ass sandwiches and that chicken bacon."
"This is not your typical fried chicken sandwich," added Tatiana M. "They have a bouquet of elevated flavors with layers of textures that will have you making lots of different sounds of satisfaction."
South City Fried Chicken is open from noon-9 p.m. daily.
Chicken Warriors
3012 W. Seventh St., Koreatown
Photo: jean c./Yelp
Chicken Warriors is an Asian fusion spot specializing in Korean chicken wings and (pretty much) all things chicken.
As written up in the Los Angeles Times, this chicken theme doesn't end at the menu: it continues on every table, with rubber chickens you can squawk to get your server's attention (not recommended).
The menu features fried wings and drumettes basted with your choice of sauce or rub, and served with radish pickles and corn salad. "These are Korean chicken wings at their finest," the publication reports, "the kind that crunch like they might be fried twice, the coating a crisp shell that actually crackles."
Flavors include soy garlic, tangy citrus chipotle, spicy crack, parmesan garlic, honey butter and more. Other menu options include a selection of cast-iron dishes such as the Asian Hot Noodle Fried Chicken -- a combination of noodles, chicken, fries, spicy rice cake and corn cheese.
With a three-star Yelp rating out of 54 reviews on Yelp, Chicken Warriors is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Casie N., who was one of the first users to visit Chicken Warriors on April 10, wrote: "Went here to meet up with a friend and this place was so fun! We were super hungry so one of the cast irons was enough for us. The carbornara one is so creamy and good with noodles, corn cheese, rice cakes, fried chicken and fries in the middle. It also comes with a side of lettuce, radish and corn so you don't feel too greasy. "
"I've honestly never had anything like this before," stated Jackie N. "All the food goes so well together. EVERYTHING TASTED SOOOO GOOD."
Chicken Warriors is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Raging Hot Chicken
5950 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Valley Glen
Photo: Gabriel K./Yelp
Raging Hot Chicken is a late-night chicken shop and pop-up restaurant celebrating hot chicken Nashville-style.
Menu offerings include sliders, sandwiches, nuggets, tender fried chicken strips and more; each is served with a side of french fries and slaw.
In the mood for some spice? There are five levels of heat to choose from: rosemary buttermilk (no heat), mild, medium, hot, level 4 and (if you're feeling really brave) "ragin'".
This joint currently holds four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Marlene F., who reviewed Raging Hot Chicken on February 25, wrote: "I've been meaning to try this new spot and glad I got the chance today. The tenders were massive, perfectly fried with the right amount of crunch and batter! Moist and yummy. The mild one had great heat. I can only imagine how the ragin' one is (maybe I'll get the courage to try one day)."
D S. noted: "It's tender chicken, the spice was very good and it did not get soggy after waiting to eat it when I got home. This place is very good. I'm impressed. The level 4 that I got was slightly too hot for me, but mamma didn't raise a quitter so I powered through it. Great chicken guys!"
Raging Hot Chicken is open from 8 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 8 p.m.-3 a.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Tuesday and Saturday.)