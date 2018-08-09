FOOD & DRINK

Fried confections: Top 5 spots for doughnuts in Newport Beach

Doughboy Donuts & Bakery. | Photo: Christian +/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best doughnuts around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut sources in Newport Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Seaside Bakery



PHOTO: rachel w./YELP

Topping the list is Seaside Bakery. Located at 2108 W. Oceanfront, the bakery is the most popular doughnut spot in Newport Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,256 reviews on Yelp.

An eclectic variety of pastries and breakfast sandwiches are available, with offerings like jalapeno croissants, glazed cronuts and custard-filled chocolate doughnuts.

"One of the best buttermilk doughnuts I've ever had," shared Yelper Erin J. "It was incredible. The other doughnuts we tried were awesome too. ... I can't wait to go back again to try the apple fritter.

2. Doughboy Donuts & Bakery



Photo: Christian +/Yelp

Next up is Doughboy Donuts & Bakery, situated at 4535 W. Coast Highway. This joint features an assortment of traditional offerings, along with specialties like glazed cream cheese with Oreos, maple bacon, themed varieties and doughnuts topped with Fruit Loops.

Yelper Irene L., who reviewed the spot June 25, wrote, "The doughnuts here are incredibly fresh and there are so many varieties. The one that took me by surprise was the chocolate-covered old fashioned. The doughnut is very moist and it's absolute perfection!"

With 4.5 stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Dad's Donut & Bakery Shop



PHOTO: keith a./YELP

Dad's Donut & Bakery Shop, located at 318 Marine Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score doughnuts, ice cream and more four stars out of 239 reviews.

Located on beautiful Balboa Island, this spot is known for its delicious "Balboa Bars," frozen bananas and fresh doughnuts with flavors like apple sauce, blueberry and traditional glazed.

"These doughnuts are incredibly moist," said Yelper Lexi R. "I got the apple sauce cake doughnut and wish I had bought more! It's got a cinnamon kick and is covered with an apple-flavored glaze."

4. Mag's Donuts & Bakery



PHOTO: kellie t./YELP
Mag's Donuts & Bakery is another go-to, with four stars out of 136 Yelp reviews. On the menu, expect to find an assortment of classic doughnut offerings such as glazed, sprinkles and old-fashioned, to name a few. The spot also specializes in letter doughnuts, completely customizable and perfect for your next big event.

"The doughnuts are very freshly made and there is a huge variety in flavors to choose from," shared Yelper Rusteen H. "My go-to is the maple bacon doughnut! It is so good! The combination of sweet and savory is perfect."

Interested? Head on over to 1280 Bison Ave., Suite B1, to see for yourself.

5. City Donuts



PHOTO: sung l./YELP

Finally, there's City Donuts, which has earned four stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery at 2727 Newport Blvd., Suite 300.

Come try doughnut offerings like fresh chocolate cronuts, chocolate bars with bacon, filled varieties and even giant options, which are double the size of your average doughnut.

Billie E., who reviewed the spot Aug. 7, wrote, "Stumbled along this place after a fun day at the beach. The staff were so friendly and very welcoming. Ordered a chocolate doughnut with sprinkles and a few doughnut holes. They were delicious and reasonably priced."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNewport Beach
FOOD & DRINK
Hasiba opens in Pico-Robertson with kosher, vegetarian fare
Hungry for noodles? These 3 new Los Angeles spots have you covered
The Fresh Bites debuts in southeast Anaheim, with burritos, bowls and more
First look: Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Lower Peters Canyon
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Holy Fire chars 9,600 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona area
Dr. Lucy Jones issues warning about carbon emissions
Gunmen caught on video robbing South LA taco truck
Flash flood warning issued in SB County
Sexual assault cases against 3 celebs sent to LA DA
Six Flags parkgoers brave heat, humidity in Valencia
10 injured in South LA multi-vehicle collision
NorCal mother fatally sets herself on fire, kills twin daughters
Show More
Holy Fire suspect charged with felony arson
Petition calls for Lebron to be named Education Secretary
Woman in East LA killed in possible gang-related shooting
$50,000 reward announced in Baldwin Village killings
Mendocino Complex Fires now bigger than Los Angeles
More News