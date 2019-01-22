Frites with flair in Windsor Square: Cafe Parisien opens its doors

If you're a fan of French cuisine, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival to Windsor Square, called Cafe Parisien, is located at 244 N. Larchmont Blvd.
On the menu, look for French classics like moules frites, savory and sweet crepes, quiche Lorraine and pastries baked fresh daily.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new cafe has already made a good impression.
Yelper Manuel N. said, "If you want to find an authentic French Bistro, you need to visit Cafe Parisien. The duck confit leg salad with lardons is to die for, as are the very authentic pastries and breads. Indulge in a pain au chocolate or a French-style apple tart, super light and delicious."
And Sarah P. wrote, "Cute, clean, and casual with so much to offer. They have all the French favorites: pate, duck confit, beef bourguignon, escargot, crepes, baguette sandwiches, nicoise salad, and an array of different moules. The cappuccino was so smooth and didn't need sugar."
Cafe Parisien is now open at 244 N. Larchmont Blvd., so head on over to check it out.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles