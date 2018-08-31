From banh mi to phở: Here are Orange's top 5 Vietnamese spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top eateries around Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt for Vietnamese cuisine.
1. Pho Oh Tasty
Photo: Phil A./Yelp
Topping the list is Pho Oh Tasty. Located at 2024 N. Tustin St., the spot is the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurant in Orange, boasting 4.5 stars out of 472 reviews on Yelp.
The establishment features Vietnamese classics like pho, rice and vermicelli dishes, as well as appetizers like crispy calamari and fried tofu spring rolls.
Thirsty? An assortment of Vietnamese-style juices, smoothies and slushies are also available, with flavors ranging from taro and coconut to salted plum and green tea.
"First thing to order was the pork patty spring roll," shared Yelper Erica P. "And I get their rare beef with tendon pho (large)! Always be sure to ask for extra lime, because lime only accentuates the amazing broth of the pho."
2. United Rose Deli & Pho
PHOTO: nick h./YELP
Next up is United Rose Deli & Pho, situated at 816 E. Lincoln Ave. Chef and owner Thuy Linh Holland delivers an extensive menu of traditional Vietnamese offerings like pho, fried rice and entrees such as lemongrass chicken with bamboo shoots, red chili and walnuts. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With 4.5 stars out of 458 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Yelper Jenn M., who reviewed the eatery on July 22, wrote, "Food was wonderful! I had the Street Ovette with shrimp -- super yummy and the little rice cakes were tasty! Husband loved his pho and sandwich."
3. Nguyen's Kitchen
Photo: Corona N./Yelp
Nguyen's Kitchen, located at 445 S. Main St., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the modern Vietnamese eatery four stars out of 986 reviews.
On the menu, expect to find simple, fresh food without artificial flavors or fillers. Specialties include signature sandwiches like the bulgogi short rib with cucumber, cilantro and pickled carrots; and garlic noodles with jumbo tiger shrimp. (See the full menu here.)
"Love this place!" said Yelper Simon F. "Open late night. Modern take on Vietnamese food, so although not the most authentic and accurate representation, still a delicious fusion of flavors with Vietnamese flair."
4. My Pho
PHOTO: kate a./YELP
My Pho, a Vietnamese spot that offers soup and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 277 Yelp reviews.
Check out house specials like chicken chow mein; pho with rare steak, flank and brisket; and shrimp cake-wrapped sugarcane with lettuce and fine noodles.
"Their broth was so good and I had plenty of meat and noodles!" shared Yelper Sabrina P. "We also got the egg rolls, which were delicious and tasty."
Interested? Head on over to 3426 E. Chapman Ave to see for yourself.
5. Pho Gia Long
Photo: Coby N./Yelp
Check out Pho Gia Long, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp. While the restaurant at 211 W. Katella Ave. specializes in pho, it also offers corn and rice dishes, vermicelli noodles and vegetarian entrees.
Customers can expect menu options like charbroiled meat pho; spring rolls with pork and shrimp; and a Vietnamese bahn mi sandwich with tofu and vegetables.
"This place is a hidden gem!" wrote Yelper J'aime K. "They make the best goi cuon (spring rolls) that are well sized (abundant fillings) and excellent hoisin peanut sauce!"