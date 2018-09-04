From barbecue to banchan: 4 new places to savor Korean fare in Los Angeles

Jeong Yuk Jeom
621 S. Western Ave., Suite 100, Koreatown
Photo: Sinji K./Yelp
Jeong Yuk Jeom recently opened its doors in the MaDang Courtyard and is serving up Korean barbecue specialties and more.
The menu includes starters like seafood pancakes, spicy stir-fried webfoot octopus, and beef tartare with fruit and caviar.
An assortment of meats are on offer, ranging from prime boneless short rib and beef tongue to marinated pork collar and aged bone-in ribeye. Sides are available as well, along with bibimbap, noodle dishes, soups and more.
Jeong Yuk Jeom is off to a solid start with four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Daniel C., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 19, wrote, "The food is what prompts me to give them a five star here. Everything was really good! This included the dry-aged ribeye, marinated galbi and nengmyun."
"The quality of their meet was outstanding," added Yelper Sinji K. "My boyfriend had the cold noodles and I had the lunch combo with spicy beef. Service and food were all good, I can't think of anything bad to say. If you're looking for a new Korean restaurant to try, check this place out."
Jeong Yuk Jeom is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Bukchon
361 S. Western Ave., Suite 101, Koreatown
PHOTO: Yeonsu S./YELP
Bukchon features soup and hand-cut noodle dishes with an array of flavors and toppings to choose from.
Come try offerings such as spicy seafood, black sesame hand-cut Korean noodles and ginseng chicken soup, made with a whole young chicken, garlic, rice, jujube dates and ginseng. Large steamed dumplings are also on the menu, as well as stir-fried dishes with baby octopus, marinated beef, pork belly and squid.
Yelpers are generally positive about Bukchon, which currently holds four stars out of 13 reviews on the site.
Mindy L., who reviewed the eatery on July 16, wrote, "Cute restaurant with a family-run feel. Home-cooked style left us feeling full, but not too salty, greasy or gross."
And Yelper David L. added, "New place in Koreatown that sells a lot of healthy options. Had the lunch special, fermented bean soup with a side of vegetable banchans. Everything here has a very homely feel to it, including the food."
Bukchon is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Bibigo Fresh Korean Kitchen
2210 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle
Photo: Bibigo Fresh Korean Kitchen/Yelp
Bibigo Fresh Korean Kitchen is a fast-casual spot with nine locations throughout Los Angeles and San Diego.
On the menu, look for specialties like mini chicken wontons, kimchi pancakes with gochujang mayo sauce and the traditional Korean rice bowl bibimbap topped with Korean barbecue beef, vegetables and egg. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 55 reviews on Yelp, Bibigo Fresh Korean Kitchen seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Alex D., who visited the restaurant on Aug. 22, wrote, "Every single item had its own prevailing taste, only intensifying in combination. In my opinion, the pork and mushrooms were the best morsels of goodness. Sweet, crisp, meaty, and a touch spicy from the gochujang."
"The presentation of the hot stone bibimbap was great and Instagram worthy!" added Yelper Cheena A. "Such a great experience and will definitely come back for some of the beef bulgogi and their toppings!"
Bibigo Fresh Korean Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Golden Pig
3732 W. Sixth St., Koreatown
Photo: Tina C./Yelp
Golden Pig is a Korean barbecue spot specializing in fresh meats like pork belly, prime ribeye steak and prime marinated short rib.
Diners cook selected proteins and vegetables on a table grill, with banchan (Korean side dishes) served alongside. For drinks, look for soju, draft beer and wine.
Yelpers are excited about Golden Pig, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on the site.
Gina K., who reviewed it on Aug. 5, wrote, "We ordered marinated galbi and thick pork belly. It was so good! The quality of the galbi was excellent. It just melted in our mouths and the seasoning was perfect."
"Let me say this place is amazing!" added Yelper Patricia M. "Ordered the beef combo and initially thought that it wouldn't be enough food but we were mistaken. The beef was great quality and service was impeccable!"
Golden Pig is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. daily.