FOOD & DRINK

From beauty to Bloody Marys: Explore the newest businesses to open in Newport Beach

On the Rocks. | Photo: Kaitlyn P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the freshest new spots in Newport Beach? From a relaxing beauty spot to a beachside bar, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to make their debut recently.

Je Beaute



Photo: JE Beaute/Yelp

Je Beaute is a skin care spot -- situated at 180 Newport Center Drive, Suite 220 -- that offers rejuvenating facials, brightening treatments, body scrubs and eyelash services.

The beauty establishment uses top-tier products like Valmont, which contains natural ingredients from Switzerland, and Aromatherapy Associates from London.

Delicious Factory Newport



Photo: Delicious Factory Newport/Yelp

Delicious Factory Newport is a new counter-service eatery that's located at 2233 W. Balboa Blvd., Suite 109. And with five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

On the menu, expect to find an assortment of juices, smoothies, coffee and sandwiches, along with build-your-own acai bowls. Come try one of the spot's many avocado-themed sandwiches like the AvoArti with pesto, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke, avocado and arugula. (You can check out the full menu here.)

On The Rocks



Photo: Christian +./Yelp

Stroll past 2332 W. Coast Highway by Newport Bay and you'll find On The Rocks, a new bar specializing in Bloody Marys and fresh pub fare like chicken sandwiches, burgers and more.

The spot features its very own Bloody Mary bar, complete with fixings like celery, tomato juice, stuffed olives and Tabasco.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNewport Beach
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News