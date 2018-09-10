From boba to breakfast: Get to know these 3 new Woodbridge businesses

Omomo Tea Shoppe
5365 Alton Parkway, Unit G
Photo: Kim O./Yelp
Omomo Tea Shoppe recently opened with a full array of espresso and tea varieties with (or without) boba.
Milk, fruit and fresh teas are on offer, along with add-ons like red bean, Oreo, caramel pudding, lychee jelly and aloe vera.
Yelpers are excited about the new spot, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on the site.
Monica A., who reviewed Omomo Tea Shoppe on Sept. 6, wrote, "Their tea is simply the best. I tried their ceylon milk tea 50 percent sweetness and I was blown away! Quality and freshness -- you can actually taste the tea and enjoy its fullness. "
"The strawberry Yakult is so good!" added Yelper Amanda H. "If you love Yakult like I do, you'll definitely love this. It's light, sweet, tart and looks like it has some strawberries juiced or blended into it."
Omomo Tea Shoppe is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Chengdu LaoZao Hotpot
4230 Barranca Parkway
Photo: Mingyi Z./Yelp
Also in Woodbridge, check out Chengdu LaoZao Hotpot -- a new restaurant that specializes in Chinese hot pot complete with customizable bases, proteins, ingredients and sauces.
The new business currently has mixed reviews, but it's still early days.
Yelper Melissa L., who reviewed Chengdu LaoZao Hotpot on May 9, wrote, "Decent, but super expensive hot pot and the wait can be quite long. Good food and selections, but if you don't read Chinese be prepared for a much shorter menu."
And Yelper Rebecca G., shared, "Their appetizer bar has a variety of food you can taste before starting the hot pot entry. The soup base with marinated cabbage is the special you wanna try."
Chengdu LaoZao Hotpot is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and noon-10:30 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
Sessions West Coast Deli
4736 Barranca Parkway
Photo: Yev Eugene I./Yelp
Sessions West Coast Deli is a casual neighborhood deli and New American spot, offering sandwiches, housemade sauces, sides and soups that are prepared fresh daily.
The eatery -- with sister outposts located in both Huntington and Newport beaches -- features specialties like white chocolate lavender cold brew and the McSession breakfast sandwich with sharp cheddar, Sriracha syrup and smoked bacon. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating, Sessions West Coast Deli is off to a positive start with locals.
Yelper Samar J., who reviewed it on Sept. 9, wrote, "Super cute West Coast-inspired, Insta-worthy spot -- just what Irvine needed! Breezy vibes and chill music, with a health-conscious menu."
"The menu is simple, but everything is delicious," added Yelper Nijole T. "I love the tuna sandwich and the Brussels sprout banh mi -- such great flavors. Prices and portions are fair, you can really taste the quality and attention to detail."
Sessions West Coast Deli is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.