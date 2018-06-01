From breakfast to bar fare: 4 new kosher spots to try in Los Angeles

Osher Bar & Grill
8657 W. Pico Blvd., Pico-Robertson
Photo: Osher Bar & Grill/Yelp
Osher Bar & Grill features a selection of kosher gastropub bites, American craft beers and specialty libations.
The eatery -- supervised by Rabbi Aharon Simkin of North American Kosher -- is Los Angeles' first fully kosher American bar and grill, the restaurant's website boasts.
Menu offerings include mushroom chips, Parisian gnocchi, blood orange hot wings, hummus and handcrafted cocktails like the Hibiscus Fizz -- a concoction of vodka, lime, beet juice, ginger beer and strawberries. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Osher Bar & Grill's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 15 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Naomi S., who reviewed Osher Bar & Grill on May 27, wrote: "Ate at Osher this evening. What a symphony of flavors. The food was amongst the best I've ever eaten. The mushroom chips, the duck egg rolls and the poutine were great."
"I wasn't sure what to expect during my first trip to a new Kosher bar and grill," shared Yelper Alex M. "This place surpasses all my expectations. They have unique and inspiring drinks (as well as the standard gin and tonic)."
Osher Bar & Grill is open from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. on Sunday-Thursday. (It's closed on Friday and Saturday.)
Harissa Restaurant
8914 W. Pico Blvd., Pico-Robertson
Photo: keo n./Yelp
Harissa Restaurant is a kosher spot that pays homage to chef Alain Cohen's Tunisian origins, his experiences in America and his family's Parisian eatery, the restaurant explains on its website.
On the menu, expect to find signature specialties like housemade merguez sausage, charcuterie and angel hair pasta with olive oil, garlic, crushed red pepper and salt-cured fish roe (Tunisian caviar).
For dessert, try the French-style hot chocolate accompanied with Tunisian biscotti or the warm Belgium chocolate bread pudding. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelp users are so far excited about Harissa Restaurant, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Yelper Sam B., who reviewed Harissa Restaurant on May 22, wrote: "If you want amazing gourmet Mediterranean food that happens to be kosher, this is the spot! ... They now carry alcohol and moved the catering next door (still under the name Got Kosher), but kept the same awesome menu! Portions, as always, are generous and food is delicious."
"The highlight of the night is the lemon raisin chicken," said Yelper Keo N. "This would be my raison detre for coming back here. The plum raisins, the lemony sauce and spices, fused with the chicken and couscous was to die for."
Harissa Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Saturdays and Jewish holidays.)
Pacific Kosher Express
19907 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills
Photo: Pacific Kosher Express/Yelp
Next on the list is Pacific Kosher Express, a vegetarian and kosher breakfast and brunch spot, offering Israeli cuisine in the form of pasta, pizza, sandwiches and more.
This spot comes courtesy of chef-owner Moran Ajrosh, whose other projects include the North Hollywood establishments of Pacific Kosher Pizza and Pacific Kosher Grill, Venture Blvd reports.
No meat is offered on the new eatery's menu; however, three types of fish are currently available -- salmon, tilapia and tuna. Other dishes like stuffed pita with falafel, homemade Jerusalem bagels, calzones and omelets are on hand as well. (You can check out the menu here.)
Pacific Kosher Express's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Itsick S., who was one of the first users to visit Pacific Kosher Express on May 15, wrote: "AMAZING. That is all that needs to be said! The service is good, but the food is just something else!"
And Israel A. agreed: "Best food, best service. Give it a shot! You will fall in love. The pizza with green olives and sesame on the crust -- OMG!"
Pacific Kosher Express is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Friday, and 6:30 p.m.-midnight on Saturday.
Cafe Florentine
12514 Burbank Blvd., Valley Village
Photo: Cafe Florentine/Yelp
Last but not least, Cafe Florentine is a kosher breakfast and lunch spot, offering coffee, tea and more in Valley Village.
This newcomer features an array of menu items like the Tunisian sandwich with tuna salad, Kalamata olives, red onions, greens and aioli chili, and sweet potato ravioli with creamy pesto sauce. A selection of paninis, fresh fish entrees and salads are also available, along with specialty coffee drinks and a variety of desserts.
Yelp users are excited about Cafe Florentine, which currently holds five stars out of 35 reviews on the site.
Yelper Maayan S., who reviewed Cafe Florentine on April 9, said, "I must say that it's one on the BEST kosher restaurants in the valley! They have the best sandwiches and salads and it's always fresh and tasty."
"If you want a REAL authentic Israeli dining experience, this is it!" added Yelper Mastul B. "Fresh, healthy and yummy! Even the coffee was delicious and you will never find breakfast like this in any other diner. Very nice staff as well."
Cafe Florentine is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Friday, 8 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.