From breakfast to burgers: 3 cool new cafes to check out in Los Angeles

Sunny Side Up Cafe
2114 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock
Photo: Sunny Side U./Yelp
Sunny Side Up Cafe is a new eatery serving up all-day fare in Eagle Rock.
On the menu, look for cafe classics like cheesy omelets, sandwiches, freshly baked pastries, soup and espresso drinks like cappuccinos, lattes and white mocha frappes. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 50 reviews, Sunny Side Up Cafe has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Shay C., who reviewed it on Sept. 16, wrote, "The Morning Sunshine is my new favorite. Great, fast service, delicious food and great coffee. Perfect little spot for a solo meal or to catch up with a friend."
"Lovely food and perfect for families," added Yelper Heather H. "There are games/toys to keep the kids entertained, while they make actually nice food (instead of always having to go for something quick before the kids totally melt down)."
Sunny Side Up Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Estate Coffee
847 Via De La Paz, Pacific Palisades
PHOTO: ESTATE COFFEE/YELP
Estate Coffee is a breakfast and brunch spot featuring high-quality coffee, baked goods and grab-and-go sandwiches made in-house daily using fresh ingredients.
Come indulge with one of the cafe's lavender lattes, a cup of estate blend drip coffee or a serving of kombucha on tap with grapefruit and dry hopps.
Estate Coffee currently holds five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Marisa S., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 23, wrote, "Wow. This place is amazing! I came here to grab a quick bite to eat and ended up getting pasta, salad, a piece of cake, cookies and a pastry! And every single thing was spectacular!"
"I had a latte with oat milk and it was truly one of the best lattes I've ever had," shared Yelper Michael H. "The oat milk was so delicious -- I am a convert now!"
Estate Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.
B'Koah Cafe
6009 W. Third St., Melrose
PHOTO: B'Koah Cafe/YELP
B'Koah Cafe is a traditional American cafe hailed as a "laid back all-day spot," complete with brunch favorites and a full assortment of espresso drinks, Eater Los Angeles reports.
Expect to find classic omelets, savory breakfast burritos, red velvet pancakes, sandwiches, burgers and lunch entrees like fish tacos with chipotle aioli and more. (You can view the full menu here.)
B'Koah Cafe's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Daniella G., who visited the cafe on Aug. 23, wrote, "Nothing to brag about. I wanted it to be good ... but it wasn't. The staff was kind and courteous. Maybe I have to go back another time."
"This place is a great new cafe right next to Park La Brea and the Grove," said Yelper Henry D. "The food menu is extensive. I tried their cold brew coffee and bread pudding, and was not only satisfied, but impressed."
B'Koah Cafe is open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.