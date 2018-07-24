From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale

Trap Fried Chicken
1600 E. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale
Photo: Ani P./Yelp
Trap Fried Chicken is a casual spot serving up fried chicken sliders, along with comfort classic sides like cheese fries, grilled corn, and mac and cheese.
On the menu, expect to find three varieties of spicy sliders -- mild, hot and XXX hot -- as well as an assortment of soft drinks and other cold beverages.
Trap Fried Chicken currently holds four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Latisha P., who reviewed it on June 26, wrote, "This is the best fried chicken I've ever had! I seriously wasn't expecting it to be this good. It's a new place, but it runs so smoothly!"
"Solid fried chicken sliders!" added Yelper Kim C. "They are delicious! Most places serve them as a sandwich, but they serve them as palm-sized sliders. The chicken's batter was fried perfectly (light, airy and crispy). Chicken itself was very moist and juicy."
Trap Fried Chicken is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Better Fresh Burger
140 S. Brand Blvd., Suite 118, Glendale
Photo: better fresh burger/Yelp
Better Fresh Burger is a quick-service breakfast and lunch spot, serving up everything from burgers and burritos to handmade shakes and pancakes.
The eatery -- with an additional location in Burbank -- specializes in hand-crafted, all-natural burgers. Come try the premium salmon burger topped with tomato, lettuce, cucumber, red onion and the spot's "secret" sauce; or the French toast combo with eggs, bacon and coffee to boot. (You can view the full online menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp, Better Fresh Burger has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Patrick C., who reviewed it on July 5, wrote, "Had a pleasant surprise with the fresh cucumbers; my first time having cucumbers in a burger and I liked the taste and synergy with the whole burger a lot. ... Food was great and staff was very kind."
"I've eaten a burger here on average three to four times a week for the last three weeks," shared Yelper Sean S. "These burgers are killer! You can't beat them for the price, size and taste."
Better Fresh Burger is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Aiden's Grill
3922 Foothill Blvd., Glendale
Photo: Aiden's Grill/Yelp
Aiden's Grill is a locally owned spot featuring American-style burgers, sausage sandwiches and chicken wings alongside authentic Mediterranean dishes.
Come try the eatery's housemade barbecue cheeseburger complete with baby arugula, tomato, pickles and house special dressing; or the jalapeno beef sausage sandwich with parsley, onions, cheese and more on a French roll.
Yelpers are excited about Aiden's Grill, which currently holds five stars out of 41 reviews on the site.
E O., who reviewed the restaurant on June 8, wrote, "We ordered the soltani, koobideh and chicken thigh plates. All the meats were perfectly marinated and cooked. The food is absolutely delicious."
"I went ahead and ordered a cheeseburger with fries and my better half ordered the sausage hot dog," shared Yelper Geri S. "Although In-N-Out Burger is just across the street, I'd probably order their burger/cheeseburger from here. Their meat is extremely tender and fresh. Every bite was better than the first."
Aiden's Grill is open from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)