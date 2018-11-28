From Chinese eats to boba treats: Check out the 3 newest businesses to launch in Orange

Bobateaque
PHOTO: trina n./YELP
Bobateaque is a spot to score bubble tea, coffee and more that's located at 1960 N. Tustin St. The new addition offers an assortment of milk, fruit, classic and cheese foam teas, as well as smoothies and specialties like matcha lattes. (You can check out the full menu here.)
So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
David C., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 22, wrote, "Great new boba place in town, run by two super nice people. They seem passionate about making good drinks. I had the peach green iced tea. It was very good, with just the right amount of sweetness."
Yu Garden
Photo: Tintin B./Yelp
Stroll past 2094 N. Tustin St., Suite C1 and you'll find Yu Garden, a new fast-casual Chinese spot offering made-to-order dishes like spicy popcorn chicken, fried pork strips with pepper salt, honey walnut shrimp and chow mein noodles. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are fans of the new eatery: it's got five stars out of 41 reviews, so far.
"This place is amazing," shared Yelper Bethany A. "I had the spicy popcorn chicken (which is very spicy) and my husband had the sweet and sour pork ribs. We loved it! We also got the steamed dumplings and they were amazing! Even our picky kids loved them."
Polish Avenue Mani Pedi
Photo: Polish Avenue Mani Pedi/Yelp
Polish Avenue Mani Pedi is a new modern nail salon that's located at 2610 E. Chapman Ave. Complete with chandeliers and massage chairs, the upscale spot makes clean hygiene and customer health a top priority, says the business on its website, going through great lengths to sterilize and provide appropriate sanitary equipment.
A wide range of services are on offer, from nail enhancements and waxing to deluxe pedicures and gel manicures. (Check out the full lineup of services here.)
Yelper Molly T., who reviewed the new salon on Aug. 26, wrote, "This salon is beautiful! It is bright and clean, and super comfortable! I was able to make an appointment with little notice and was given great customer service."