From cocktails to hookah: Get to know 4 of LA's newest bars

Thunderbird
12217 Wilshire Blvd., Brentwood
PHOTO: karen l./YELP
Thunderbird is a fresh new bar offering hundreds of bourbons, tequilas and mezcals, along with an assortment of draft beer, boozy slushies and signature cocktails like the Lonesome Dove -- a blend of Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey, Velvet Falernum, English breakfast and lemon.
Hungry? Tex-Mex bar bites are on offer, including chili con queso dip, sweet potato tacos and grilled corn on the cob with ancho puree, crema, queso fresca, cilantro and lime. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about the new spot, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Michael S., who reviewed Thunderbird on Oct. 8, wrote, "An excellent new bar with an inspired concept. Drinks and food were both top notch. Skee-Ball is a great touch and the staff were very friendly."
"This place is absolutely amazing!" added Yelper Terry S. "From the minute we walked in, we were met with friendly staff. We had one server who was right on it! It was such a pleasure. I don't know what's better, their drinks or their food."
Thunderbird is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.
Bar Franca
438 S. Main St., Downtown
Photo: Sharon C./Yelp
Bar Franca is a European-style bar situated in the heart of DTLA, "where fine drinks and hospitality welcome visitors seeking an alternative to the expected," the business sayson its website.
On the menu, look for hand-crafted cocktails like the Rodeo with Cazadores Blanco, cucumber, cinnamon coconut water, lime and Grand Marnier; and the Little Number with strawberry-infused gin, Campari and Lillet Rose.
Draft beer and wine are available as well, along with bar snacks such as mixed nuts, olives and pickled vegetables. (You can view the full menu here.)
Bar Franca currently holds five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Sharon C., who reviewed it on Oct. 4, wrote, "Classy, chic vibe. Cool people, very chill. Definitely a place I'd like to spend more time in!"
And Yelper Veronica L. added, "Quiet. Cozy. Romantic. Decent beer selection. Great music and a clean bathroom. Can't ask for more in a bar. Will definitely be back!"
Charcoal Grill & Bar
7563 Beverly Blvd., Melrose
PHOTO: Michal V./YELP
Charcoal Grill & Bar is a modern kosher spot featuring a "Taste of Jerusalem," YeahThatsKosher reports, with Israeli and Middle Eastern dishes like falafel, grilled kebabs, hummus and more.
A charcoal/grill theme provides unique flavor and balance to both its cuisine and signature cocktails.
Come indulge with a glass of Smoldering Embers -- a cocktail mix of tequila, muddled strawberries, orange liqueur, bitters, lime and blood orange, served on a flaming rum float.
Charcoal Grill & Bar's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback from clientele.
Yelper Audrey K., who visited the new bar on Oct. 8, wrote, "Finally a great kosher spot! Love the food and the atmosphere. The lamb chops are amazing. Best kosher in LA!"
"The drinks were on fire and the meat was divine!" shared Yelper Nicole K. "At first glance Charcoal may not catch your eye, but if you look a little closer you'll find treasures inside."
Charcoal Grill & Bar is open from 5-11:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday. (It's closed on Friday and Saturday.)
Midnight Vape and Hookah Lounge
8363 Reseda Blvd., Suite 5, Northridge
PHOTO: Midnight Vape and Hookah Lounge C/YELP
Midnight Vape and Hookah Lounge is a hookah bar and lounge that caters to the smoking community. It's an upscale spot offering relaxation and an opportunity to explore various smoking products, according to its business site.
Midnight Vape and Hookah Lounge is off to a strong start with five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Dominique J., who reviewed the new establishment on July 1, wrote, "I had an awesome time at this hookah spot. ... The ambience is very unique and there's plenty of space and lounging area to sit at. The hookah flavors are very good. The music is great! Overall a great experience!"
And Yelper Qasim C. added, "Best hookah lounge in the LA area. Great customer service and reasonable prices. Would definitely recommend!"
Midnight Vape and Hookah Lounge is open from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday-Wednesday, 7 p.m.-3 a.m. on Thursday, and 7 p.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.