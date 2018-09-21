From cold treats to carne asada: Your guide to the newest eateries in Orange

The Pizza Press
Photo: Minh-An C./Yelp
The Pizza Press offers customizable pizzas and more at 1500 E. Village Way, Suite 2197, at the Village of Orange.
The growing chain -- with locations throughout several states -- offers an "immersive environment inspired by 1920s Americana newspaper culture," says the pizzeria on its website.
Customers can build their own creation, or choose from a lineup of signature offerings such as The Tribune with roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, ricotta cheese and more. (See the full menu here.)
"Incredible place!" wrote Yelper Jordan S. "Owners are kind and welcoming, and have created a culture of graciousness among their employees. Pizza is great -- high-quality ingredients, quick service, etc."
Hug Life
Photo: Hug Life/Yelp
Wander over to 3505 Chapman Ave., Suite G, and you'll find Hug Life, a new vegan creamery, offering ice cream, frozen yogurt and more.
The new addition -- with another location in Garden Grove -- serves up plant-based ice cream treats with flavors like mint pandan chocolate chip, Vietnamese coffee and Thai tea. (Check out the full selection here.)
Yelpers are fans of Hug Life: it's got five stars out of 120 reviews, so far.
Yelper Loc T., who reviewed the new outpost on Aug. 20, wrote, "I was blown away at the taste and texture, since I came thinking the ice cream probably won't taste the same. It was awesome! I had the cookie butterface. Highly recommend this place to all -- and not just vegans. You won't be disappointed."
El Molino de Oro
PHOTO: Elizabeth B./YELP
El Molino de Oro is a new bakery and Mexican spot, located at 728 N. Tustin St., that features an array of traditional staples like carne asada tacos, tamales and pink conchas (Mexican sweet bread).
Refreshing agua frescas are on offer as well, along with natural juices made using ingredients like green apple, kale and more.
"We have found our new go-to Mexican place!" shared Yelper Amanda M. "The restaurant and attached panaderia have everything you could want and at reasonable prices! We pigged out at this place, counting on bringing home leftovers."