From croque-monsieur to charcuterie: Pitchoun brings French fare to Beverly Grove

If you've got French cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 8500 Beverly Blvd. in Beverly Grove, the newcomer is called Pitchoun and is the project of French baker Frederic Soulies and his wife, Fabienne. It has another location downtown.
Using high-quality ingredients and housemade yeast, the bakery's specialties include French-inspired artisan bread, pastries and cakes, as well as made-to-order quiches, salads, sandwiches, soups and more. Noteworthy offerings include the Parisian brie sandwich with ham, butter and cornichons on a baguette; the traditional croque-monsieur; and the eggs Benedict on housemade brioche.
The menu also features charcuterie specials and tea bar drinks such as green rooibos, organic Earl Grey and Moroccan mint. (You can view the full menu here.)
Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5-star rating from Yelpers so far.
Rex D., who was among the first Yelpers to review Pitchoun on Aug. 30, wrote, "Very cute restaurant. Well designed. Large selection of French pastries and the chocolate eclair was great. Chocolate croissant was below average if, like me, you expect very thin and crispy flakes on the exterior."
"Love the raspberry beignets and the chouquettes!" said Yelper Alain G. "Great place to sit and have breakfast or lunch with French music playing in the background."
Head on over to check it out: Pitchoun is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
