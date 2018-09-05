FOOD & DRINK

From croque-monsieur to charcuterie: Pitchoun brings French fare to Beverly Grove

Photo: Prizzi M./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got French cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 8500 Beverly Blvd. in Beverly Grove, the newcomer is called Pitchoun and is the project of French baker Frederic Soulies and his wife, Fabienne. It has another location downtown.

Using high-quality ingredients and housemade yeast, the bakery's specialties include French-inspired artisan bread, pastries and cakes, as well as made-to-order quiches, salads, sandwiches, soups and more. Noteworthy offerings include the Parisian brie sandwich with ham, butter and cornichons on a baguette; the traditional croque-monsieur; and the eggs Benedict on housemade brioche.

The menu also features charcuterie specials and tea bar drinks such as green rooibos, organic Earl Grey and Moroccan mint. (You can view the full menu here.)

Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5-star rating from Yelpers so far.

Rex D., who was among the first Yelpers to review Pitchoun on Aug. 30, wrote, "Very cute restaurant. Well designed. Large selection of French pastries and the chocolate eclair was great. Chocolate croissant was below average if, like me, you expect very thin and crispy flakes on the exterior."

"Love the raspberry beignets and the chouquettes!" said Yelper Alain G. "Great place to sit and have breakfast or lunch with French music playing in the background."

Head on over to check it out: Pitchoun is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
European-inspired Urth Caffé & Bar debuts in LAX
National Cheese Pizza Day
Modern Vietnamese eatery Pho 10 opens its doors in Huntington Beach
Game on: Costa Mesa's top 4 sports bars, ranked
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Body found inside burned car in Westminster
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
Armed suspect sought for robbing 7 liquor stores, Subways in 2 days
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Barack Obama to campaign for Democratic candidates in OC
Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard
Show More
CHP loses driver, finds vehicle again and arrests suspect after LA chase
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Person struck, killed on 91 Fwy in Compton
Suspect sought after hit-and-run in Silver Lake
College frats to ban hard alcohol in wake of pledge deaths
More News