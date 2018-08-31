From falafel to feta: 5 new places to savor Mediterranean fare in Los Angeles

Berlins
15928 Ventura Blvd., Encino
Berlins is a German and Mediterranean spot, serving up European-style doner kebabs and more.
The spot -- with additional outposts in Venice and Los Angeles -- features a build-your-own concept complete with customizable bases (pita, flatbread, rice bowl or salad) and proteins (beef/lamb, chicken or falafel with feta cheese).
Add-in options range from fresh vegetables such as marinated red cabbage and jalapenos to sauces like homemade yogurt tzatziki and the chef's special. (See the full menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews, Berlins has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Oscar F., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 25, wrote, "Delicious, fresh and tasty doner kebabs. They make the food in front of you, so you can see the fresh veggies and crispy meat being cut in front of your eyes!"
"Awesome place. I love it!" added Yelper Simon C. "Best doner in Los Angeles for sure. Fresh meat and crispy bread. I can never have enough of it. Get the beef and lamb doner sandwich to start. Amazing!"
Berlins is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 a.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Meatology Mediterranean Grill
4143 Lankershim Blvd., Studio City
Meatology Mediterranean Grill is an eatery specializing in housemade gyros, kebabs, shawarmas, soups, sandwiches and more in Studio City.
Menu offerings include starters like spicy hummus, hot wings and chicken skewers with mushrooms, eggplant, tomatoes and bell peppers.
A variety of Mediterranean plates are on offer, along with "The Best Shawarma in L.A. Sandwich," which consists of lavash-wrapped chicken with tomatoes, pepperoncini, pickles, onions and the spot's signature housemade tomato sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 32 reviews on Yelp, Meatology Mediterranean Grill is off to a strong start.
Yelper Vardan V., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 4, wrote, "This place has an amazing kitchen and very kind staff. I tried Melanzana, which was very tasty. Also, their meatballs are pretty good and very original."
"This was one of the most delicious meals I've consumed," shared Yelper Christian C. "The portions were generous, they gladly upgraded my salad to Greek and the establishment was well kept with great art."
Meatology Mediterranean Grill is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Bibi's Kitchen
5113 Zelzah Ave., Encino
Bibi's Kitchen is a kosher Israeli food truck serving Encino and the surrounding areas.
According to its Yelp page, the mobile spot combines traditional Mediterranean staples in an effort to break street food conventions, resulting in elevated fare that is far from ordinary.
Come try hearty offerings like fresh kebabs, eggplant sandwiches, schnitzel, and desserts such as malabi -- a milk-based pudding made with rose water.
With just one review so far, Bibi's Kitchen has already made a positive impression.
Liat D., who reviewed the food truck on July 18, wrote, "Fantastic service! Feels like you just walked into your uncle's kitchen. Fresh and delicious, homemade-style Mediterranean food! ... Highly recommended!"
Bibi's Kitchen is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
D' Lunch Spot
15315 S. Figueroa St., Harbor Gateway
D' Lunch Spot is a Mediterranean and Mexican spot, offering fresh and healthy breakfast and brunch fare, as well as Mediterranean and Greek specialties.
Salads, wraps and entree plates are available, along with sides like hummus; roasted eggplant with tahini; and spicy Greek fries garnished with feta cheese, tomatoes, parsley, scallions, Kalamata olives and housemade spicy feta sauce. (View the full menu here.)
D' Lunch Spot currently holds five stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Andrew W., who reviewed it on Aug. 9, wrote, "Amazingly fresh, authentic and expansive Mediterranean and Mexican offerings."
And Yelper Meisha C. added, "Fast, convenient, reasonably priced! Amazing service! The food is amazing and the portions are beyond what I've had before."
D' Lunch Spot is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. It's closed on Sunday.
Lusy's Mediterranean Cafe & Grill
16200 Ventura Blvd., Encino
Lusy's Mediterranean Cafe & Grill is helmed by chef Lusy Gradzhyan and her husband Avedis Koshkaryan.
"Our recipes are family traditions -- some handed down from generation to generation," the restaurant sayson its website. "Lusy learned to cook from her grandmother and believes in making meals from scratch and with quality ingredients."
The spot -- with an additional outpost in Van Nuys -- offers an extensive menu, with specialties like chicken kebabs, stuffed grape leaves and herb-marinated flame-grilled pork ribs. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Lusy's Mediterranean Cafe & Grill, which currently holds five stars out of 19 reviews on the site.
Rima G., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 12, wrote, "The service was personal and friendly, and the food was amazing! Best baba ghanouj any of us had ever had. We sampled the dolmas, tabouli, gyros, hummus -- all of it was top-notch and for the right price."
"I'm pleased to say that the quality is top notch and consistency is there," added Yelper Andrea S. "It tasted exactly like her other location. Same menu, just different scenery."
Lusy's Mediterranean Cafe & Grill is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)