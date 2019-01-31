FOOD & DRINK

From fitness to falafel: Here are the newest businesses to launch in Anaheim

Ready to find out about the newest businesses to open in Anaheim? From a Mediterranean-inspired eatery to a Japanese beer bar to a boot camp fitness spot, read on to see the newest destinations to open for business around town.

F and H Shack



F and H Shack is a spot to score falafel and more, that recently opened at 512 S. Brookhurst St., Suite 8 in Southwest Anaheim. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Menu offerings include Mediterranean-inspired dishes like hummus plates with pita bread and falafel sandwiches with tomato, cucumber, Tajin sauce and more. (You can view the full menu here.)

Bizen Beer Bar



Head over to 161 W. Center St., Promenade in the Colony and you'll find Bizen Beer Bar, a new establishment offering Japanese draft beers and more. Yelpers are fans of Bizen Beer Bar: it's got five stars out of eight reviews, so far.

Come enjoy local and Japanese craft beers, alongside board games and small bites such as takoyaki -- a small pancake batter pocket with diced octopus, okonomi sauce, bonito flakes, aonori (dried seaweed) and Japanese mayo.

Fit Body Boot Camp



Fit Body Boot Camp is a new fitness s that's located at 5741 E. La Palma Ave. in Anaheim Hills. The fast-growing boot camp brand -- with locations across the globe -- offers patrons 30-minute group workouts designed to "challenge the body and deliver results every time."

Expect to find a combination of High Intensity Interval Training (HITT) and Active Rest Training led by personal trainers who will modify programs to fit your individual fitness goals. (Visit the website here for the full class schedule.)
