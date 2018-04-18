From matcha sweets to Filipino eats: Here are Sawtelle's 3 newest businesses to open

Matcha-cha
11301 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 122
Photo: Kyoichi I./Yelp
Head over to W. Olympic Blvd., where Matcha-cha is serving up matcha-flavored treats. The new dessert joint specializes in matcha-flavored ice cream and frozen yogurt desserts; there are also hot drinks like coffee and tea as well.
Matcha-cha's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 29 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way.
Yelper Glenn A., who reviewed Matcha-cha on April 16th, wrote, "Matcha-cha is a small shop serving matcha-flavored desserts. If you are a fan of matcha, this place is for you! With their matcha soft serve, matcha floats, and matcha pancakes, this is definitely a place to get your matcha fix."
Katie G. noted, "Super cute place! I got a matcha soft serve in a cup -- it came with chunks of cone in the bottom, which was a nice surprise. The ice cream was what I would call perfect matcha flavor, not too crazy sweet. I'll definitely be back, so glad to have a good matcha place in Sawtelle!"
Matcha-cha is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m., and Sunday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
Kiff Kafe
12229 W. Pico Blvd.
Photo: Maggie Z./Yelp
Kiff Kafe has opened on W. Pico Blvd., taking its name from the French word "kiff," a small but potent pleasure, the cafe writes on its website. The Mediterranean-inspired menu offers everything from light bites to caffeinated drinks like cappuccinos and lattes.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp, Kiff Kafe has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Shawn Y., who reviewed Kiff Kafe on April 7th, wrote, "This is one of best cafe shops I have ever been to. There are about four parking spots in back and outside seating surrounded by beautiful flowers and trees. Service was very friendly and helpful."
And Anne H. wrote, "The cafe is cute and clean ... minimalistic design with some funky hippie vibes too. They sell bougie and pretty snacks and gifts too like nougat imported from Greece and pretty little boxes of pistachios, honey and loose leaf teas."
Kiff Kafe is open daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Big Boi Filipino
2027 Sawtelle Blvd.
Photo: Abel E./Yelp
And over on Sawtelle Blvd., Big Boi Filipino has moved into the former Asahi Ramen space.
It's the newest ventures from Barb Batiste, who also founded Filipino sweets shop B Sweet. The eatery dishes up traditional Filipino comfort food, from pork sisig and chicken adobo to longanisa and pancit noodles.
Yelp users are still warming up to Big Boi Filipino, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 153 reviews on the site.
Yelper Conor B., who reviewed Big Boi Filipino on April 3rd, wrote, "I wasn't sure what to try so I got a combo plate with the chicken adobo and longanisa (little sweet sausages). It was so delicious! And the portion sizes were so big I was able to get two meals out of it! What a great way to stretch the dollar. "
And Jay B. said, "The garlic rice was as expected, light fluffy with a good hint of garlic. The pancit was fresh and flavorful. The corned beef which is the ultimate comfort food to me was very tasty."
Big Boi Filipino is open Wednesday-Saturday from noon-11 p.m., and Sunday from noon-8 p.m. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)