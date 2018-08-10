From sliders to saké: What's trending on the LA food scene?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which area businesses have locals talking.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak.
Rock House Sliders
PHOTO: rock house sliders/YELP
Open since 2014, this fast-food spot, which offers revamped sliders and shakes, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "New American" on Yelp.
Citywide, New American spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.2 percent during the past month, but Rock House Sliders saw a formidable 102.2 percent increase, with a slight downward trend from a five-star rating a month ago to 4.5 stars today.
Located at 7950 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 103, in the Hollywood Hills, Rock House Sliders offers gourmet "rockin" sliders stacked with toppings like hot Buffalo sauce, frizzled onions, crispy spiced chicken and grilled mushrooms.
Specialty sides and drinks are on hand as well, along with the spot's signature red lava ice cream -- a red velvet waffle cone filled with activated black charcoal and chocolate hazelnut ice cream. (You can check out the menu here.)
Mee and Greet
PHOTO: m l./YELP
Mee and Greet in the Palms neighborhood is also making waves. Open since June at 3500 Overland Ave., Suite 150, the Vietnamese and Southeast Asian food concept has seen an 85.2 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.7 percent for all businesses tagged "Vietnamese" on Yelp.
Mee and Greet offers shared plates like salted egg Parmesan fries and turmeric fried chicken, as well as noodle dishes and restaurant favorites such as Tom Rang Muoi -- Vietnamese salt and pepper tiger prawns with cured egg yolk, curry leaves, red chili and more. (See the full menu here.)
Over the past month, the restaurant's Yelp rating has decreased slightly from 4.5 stars to four stars.
Petit Trois
Photo: C A./Yelp
Over in Sherman Oaks, Petit Trois is the city's buzziest French spot by the numbers.
The French breakfast and brunch spot opened at 13705 Ventura Blvd. on April 26 and has increased its review count by 46.9 percent over the past month. Other restaurants in the Yelp category "French" have only seen a median increase in reviews of 2.5 percent.
Petit Trois features classic French fare with specialties like Burgundy escargot with garlic, parsley and butter; foie gras terrine; and steak tartare with fried shallots and elderberries. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Sake Dojo
PHOTO: sarah w./YELP
This Japanese izakaya and sushi bar that opened its doors downtown in June is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "sushi bars" on Yelp.
Citywide, sushi bars saw review counts increase by a median of 2 percent in the past month, but Sake Dojo had a 56.4 percent increase, with a slight downward trend from a 4.5-star rating a month ago to four stars today.
Located at 333 E. First St., Sake Dojo offers an assortment of Japanese small plates like red snapper ceviche, oysters and sashimi salad. Daily sushi roll specials are prepared daily by the sushi chefs, while handcrafted sake from the Pacific Rim is on hand. (See the full menu here.)
Clayton's Public House
Photo: Clayton's Public House/Yelp
Is Clayton's Public House on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the Victorian-themed cocktail bar and gastropub is getting plenty of attention.
While businesses tagged as "gastropubs" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 1.7 percent over the past month, Clayton's Public House nabbed a 56.2 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy four-star rating.
Located downtown at 541 S. Spring St., Clayton's Public House offers nearly three-dozen domestic and international craft beers, along with specialty cocktails like the the Walker & Williams -- a blend of Knob Creek rye whiskey, lavender-infused Makers Mark, Jerry Thomas bitters and lemon. (Check out the full cocktail menu here.)