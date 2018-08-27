From smoothies to sweets: Your guide to the newest spots in Costa Mesa

Fill
Photo: Kim Anh H./Yelp
Wander over to 1767 Newport Blvd. and you'll find Fill, a new dessert spot offering a "taste of Hawaii" with offerings like ice cream, farm-sourced coffee and fresh malasadas -- Portuguese treats consisting of balls of deep-fried dough coated with granulated sugar.
The shop comes courtesy of owner and Hawaiian transplant James Mullis, as well as experienced pastry chefs Lincoln Carson and John Park, the business explains on its website.
Ice cream flavors range from Nilla Wafer and Sicilian pistachio to malted chocolate fudge brownie and Hawaiian sea salted caramel. Top your malasada with cane or cinnamon sugar, and fill it with flavors like coconut, chocolate malt, Mandarin orange or strawberry jam. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Toast Kitchen + Bakery
PHOTO: matThew H./YELP
Toast Kitchen + Bakery is a new breakfast and brunch eatery that's located at 1767 Newport Blvd., adjacent to Hawaiian dessert spot Fill (listed above).
According to OC Weekly, the new establishment was opened by Wahoo's Fish Taco's founder Ed Lee and executive chef John Park, whose resume includes Los Angeles gastropub Father's Office.
On the menu, expect to find brunch offerings like garlic shrimp and grits; crab avocado toast with onion ash, coriander butter, grapefruit and frisee; and Nutella-stuffed French toast consisting of creme brulee batter, brioche, raspberry and candied hazelnuts. (See the full brunch menu here.)
Nekter Juice Bar
PHOTO: Nekter Juice Bar/YELP
Head over to The 12 Gym at 140 East 17th St. and you'll find Nekter Juice Bar, a new spot to score juice, smoothies, acai bowls and a variety of healthy snacks.
The organic chain -- with additional outposts situated throughout the country -- offers clean, healthy eating and total ingredient transparency, the company says on its website, "eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients and artificial flavors from its entire menu."
Come try fusions like the Tropical Cooler -- a blend of spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, coconut butter and coconut water -- or a grab-and-go option such as Ginger Lime Skinny Lemonade. (You can view the full menu here.)