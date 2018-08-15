From tandoori to tapas: Here are 5 new LA eateries to visit now

Monty's Good Burger
Photo: Schyler W./Yelp
Monty's Good Burger is a vegan burger joint that recently opened its doors at 516 S. Western Ave. in Koreatown.
The longtime festival pop-up has finally garnered a brick-and-mortar location, Eater Los Angeles reports, taking over the former site of Sumo Dog on Western Avenue. Monty's has a second location coming soon to the Riverside Food Lab.
Co-founders Nic Adler and Bill Fold are the brains behind the growing business, which offers single- or double-patty Impossible burgers with vegan cheese, spreads and other plant-based toppings.
With 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
Yelper Neil H., who reviewed the spot Aug. 12, wrote, "Vegan or not, you need Monty's Good Burgers in your life. These guys really nailed it. Impossible Burger patties, insane special sauce -- I mean these burgers are the real deal."
Tandoori Eats
PHOTO: jerry m./YELP
Stop by 10004 National Blvd. in Palms and you'll find Tandoori Eats, a new counter-service Indian restaurant.
On the menu, there's plenty for carnivores and vegetarians alike, with offerings like chili chicken stir-fry with onions and bell peppers; wild salmon marinated and fried in spiced grain flour; and vegetable samosas -- deep-fried patties stuffed with potatoes, peas, spices and herbs. (You can view the full menu here.)
"Great new family-owned restaurant," said Yelper M L. "Delicious and well priced. We got the chicken tikka masala combo with dal and garlic naan, and the curry chicken combo with chana. Everything was great!"
Otono
Photo: Celine L./Yelp
Otono is a restaurant and bar that recently debuted at 5715 N. Figueroa St., Suite 101 in Highland Park.
Featuring Spanish-inspired progressive cuisine, the spot comes courtesy of executive chef and owner Teresa Montano, whose menu includes tapas like potato churros, gazpacho and pan con tomate -- a traditional Spanish dish consisting of tomato-rubbed sourdough bread with garlic, olive oil and sea salt. (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 23 reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Otono so far.
Yelper Tim L., who reviewed the new restaurant on Aug. 9, wrote, "Fell in love with this place instantly -- best way to sum it up is 'good vibes.' If you feel like eating food, my favorites include the octopus, seafood paella and anything smoked to be honest."
Kebbros
Photo: Kebbros - Hollywood/Yelp
Kebbros is an organic restaurant serving European-style doner kebabs using fully automated robotic spits. The eatery is located at 1542 N. Cahuenga in Hollywood and is the brainchild of brothers and co-owners Romeo and Sergio Syfrig and Ana Syfrig (Sergio's wife), the business says on its website.
The eatery features a build-your-own concept where diners can select their base, protein, sauces and add-ins. Options include black rice bowls, organic beef, chopped egg, pepitas seeds, spiced citrus tahini and more, as well as sides like hummus and curry gravy fries. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With five stars out of 17 reviews, it's proven popular with Yelpers.
"New and bomb!" wrote Yelper Mariah D. "Ordered a build-your-own bowl with kale, romaine, carrots, tomatoes, one of their signature sauces and chicken, along with the hummus plate and fries for a perfect dinner. Highly recommend for a healthy and organic meal in the heart of Hollywood!"
Roots & Rye
PHOTO: ROOTS & RYE/YELP
New to 2134 Sunset Blvd., Suite D, in Echo Park is Roots & Rye, a bright, casual cafe that's serving acai bowls, juice, smoothies and more.
The new eatery was founded in an effort "to feed the ever-growing health-conscious consumer" by offering fresh and healthy alternatives, that are likewise "beautiful and delicious," the business explains on its website.
Bowls are fully customizable with an assortment of fresh fruits on offer, along with base options like activated coconut charcoal, chia pudding, pitaya and acai.
Yelpers are fans of Roots & Rye, giving it five stars out of 11 reviews, so far.
Yelper Victoria V., who reviewed the spot Aug. 11, wrote, "Came in for the green tea acai bowl to go and, let me tell you, the whole experience was very unique and different. A refreshing bowl of dessert so healthy yet tasty, I absolutely loved it."