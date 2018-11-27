From turkey to tea: Check out the freshest businesses to debut in Los Angeles

Just Turkey
PHOTO: just turkey/YELP
Stroll past 3340 La Cienega Blvd. in Alsace and you'll find Just Turkey, a new eatery offering everything turkey -- from Italian turkey sandwiches and barbecue turkey ribs to grilled turkey wraps and turkey lasagna.
This is the Chicago-based eatery's first California location, offering the same fresh and made-to-order turkey creations as its sister outpost.
Brit Boba
Photo: Brit Boba/Yelp
Head over to 12747 1/2 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City and you'll find Brit Boba, an elegant new tea room offering classic hot and iced teas, along with signature concoctions like Coco's Cocktail -- an iced/blended beverage consisting of English breakfast tea, fruit notes, milk and blueberry popping boba.
Yelpers are fans of Brit Boba: it's got five stars out of 18 reviews, so far.
"Finally, a boba tea shop in Studio City!" shared Yelper Brooke S. "I had my first visit here today and I can't wait to return. I enjoyed the Thai iced tea boba with almond milk -- super refreshing! ... The decor is adorable and they also serve pastries and tea."
Coffeebay
PHOTO: joi r./YELP
Coffeebay is a spot to score coffee, desserts, smoothies and more that's made its Melrose debut at 7201 Melrose Ave., Suite C.
The fast-growing chain -- with more than 700 stores across the globe -- is a place where "coffee meets bakery in harmony," says the business on its website. A spot where "you can enjoy a cup of coffee in a relaxing atmosphere, while pairing it with a deliciously sweet dessert."
Menu offerings include classic and hip beverages like caffe mochas, red velvet lattes and strawberry cream smoothies, while desserts range from assorted muffins and bagels to chocolate banana pound cake and green tea honey bread. (You can view the full menu here.)
Tsujita & Co. Noodle Production
Photo: Shelley Z./Yelp
Now open at 109 N. Fairfax Ave. in Beverly Grove is Tsujita & Co Noodle Production, a spot to score authentic Japanese tsukemen ramen, rice bowls and appetizers like spicy pork buns and ginger chicken. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Louise Y., who reviewed the new location on Nov. 20, wrote, "This store is interesting because it's a blend of all their other shops. ... Everything is served in plastic containers for easy dining and to-go. All the condiments are laid out in small containers for a quick grab 'n go feel. In regards to taste, it is super comparable to the other locations. The tsukemen and tonkotsu ramen tasted great!"