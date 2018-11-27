FOOD & DRINK

From turkey to tea: Check out the freshest businesses to debut in Los Angeles

Photo: Brit Boba/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to get to know the newest restaurant and retail additions to Los Angeles? From a turkey-centric eatery to an elevated boba tea spot, read on for a list of the newest destinations to open their doors near you.

Just Turkey



PHOTO: just turkey/YELP

Stroll past 3340 La Cienega Blvd. in Alsace and you'll find Just Turkey, a new eatery offering everything turkey -- from Italian turkey sandwiches and barbecue turkey ribs to grilled turkey wraps and turkey lasagna.

This is the Chicago-based eatery's first California location, offering the same fresh and made-to-order turkey creations as its sister outpost.

Brit Boba



Photo: Brit Boba/Yelp

Head over to 12747 1/2 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City and you'll find Brit Boba, an elegant new tea room offering classic hot and iced teas, along with signature concoctions like Coco's Cocktail -- an iced/blended beverage consisting of English breakfast tea, fruit notes, milk and blueberry popping boba.

Yelpers are fans of Brit Boba: it's got five stars out of 18 reviews, so far.

"Finally, a boba tea shop in Studio City!" shared Yelper Brooke S. "I had my first visit here today and I can't wait to return. I enjoyed the Thai iced tea boba with almond milk -- super refreshing! ... The decor is adorable and they also serve pastries and tea."

Coffeebay



PHOTO: joi r./YELP

Coffeebay is a spot to score coffee, desserts, smoothies and more that's made its Melrose debut at 7201 Melrose Ave., Suite C.

The fast-growing chain -- with more than 700 stores across the globe -- is a place where "coffee meets bakery in harmony," says the business on its website. A spot where "you can enjoy a cup of coffee in a relaxing atmosphere, while pairing it with a deliciously sweet dessert."

Menu offerings include classic and hip beverages like caffe mochas, red velvet lattes and strawberry cream smoothies, while desserts range from assorted muffins and bagels to chocolate banana pound cake and green tea honey bread. (You can view the full menu here.)

Tsujita & Co. Noodle Production



Photo: Shelley Z./Yelp

Now open at 109 N. Fairfax Ave. in Beverly Grove is Tsujita & Co Noodle Production, a spot to score authentic Japanese tsukemen ramen, rice bowls and appetizers like spicy pork buns and ginger chicken. (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Louise Y., who reviewed the new location on Nov. 20, wrote, "This store is interesting because it's a blend of all their other shops. ... Everything is served in plastic containers for easy dining and to-go. All the condiments are laid out in small containers for a quick grab 'n go feel. In regards to taste, it is super comparable to the other locations. The tsukemen and tonkotsu ramen tasted great!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
Best of Santa Ana: Check out the 5 top spots downtown
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays
Studio City gets an elegant new tea room: Brit Boba
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Person found stabbed on board Gold Line train in Duarte
Gunman fired more than 50 rounds in Thousand Oaks massacre
LA wants homeless protected by hate crime laws
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
McDonnell pledges support for new LA County sheriff
Quincy Jones dips hands, feet in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
SoCal fitness class helps seniors stay active, connected
SoCal veterans make, deliver toys to children in need
Show More
Semi carrying acid overturns on EB 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
Video gamer overheard raping 15-year-old during game: Police
1 woman killed after fire erupts at Long Beach triplex
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
More News