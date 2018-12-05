FOOD & DRINK

From virtual reality to sushi eats: Check out the freshest new businesses to launch in Santa Ana

Photo: Escape VR/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to hit up the newest businesses to open in Santa Ana? From a virtual reality escape room to a Japanese sushi bar to a Midwest chicken spot read on for a list of the newest businesses to arrive near you.

Escape VR



Photo: Escape VR/Yelp

Escape VR is a virtual reality escape game spot, that recently opened at 515 N. Sycamore St. in downtown Santa Ana. According to its website, the fully immersive experience combines the best aspects of both escape rooms and virtual reality, ensuring "your safe passage into worlds beyond imagining, full of intrigue, excitement and fun." (You can book your next adventure here.)

So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Cory L., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 29, wrote, "It was really fun. The puzzles were creative and demanded the right amount of intuition.The story was the most creative for an escape room game that I've played."

Ponzu Sushi Bar



Photo: PonzuSushi B./Yelp

Stroll past 1945 E. 17th St., Suite 104 and you'll find Ponzu Sushi Bar, a new Japanese spot serving up sushi bar specials like quail egg shooters and crispy rice with spicy tuna.

Starters and salads are on offer as well, along with signature rolls like the Seattle with salmon and asparagus on the inside; and avocado, fried garlic, and sweet and spicy cilantro sauce on top.

Mad Chicken



Photo: matthew p./Yelp

Mad Chicken is a new traditional American chicken stop that's located at 2800 N. Main St. inside the MainPlace Mall.

With additional locations in Wisconsin and coming soon to Ohio, the growing Midwest chain is bringing fresh, antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken specialties to SoCal, from tenders and wings to sandwiches and wraps.

Seafood baskets are also on offer, along with sides like fried pickles, sweet corn, mozzarella sticks and waffle fries. (You can check out the full menu here.)
