Consumer Reports states that many fruit juices contain potentially harmful levels of lead, arsenic and other heavy metals.
The nonprofit research group tested 45 different fruit juices and found what it calls "elevated levels" of metal in nearly half of them, including some brands specifically marketed to children.
It should be noted that the FDA sets level standards and the juices are within those standards.
But Consumer Reports suggests the levels should be lower.
