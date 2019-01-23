There's a new way to reveal your baby's gender. How does lasagna sound?
Villa Italian Kitchen is offering gender reveal lasagnas for $140. It says the special lasagna is made-to-order.
It comes with both ricotta and mozzarella cheese with a pink or blue filling, garlic rolls and salad.
This dish from serves 12 people, including expectant mothers and their growing babies.
For more information and to order a gender reveal lasagna, go here.
KGO-TV contributed to this report.
Gender reveal lasagna is a thing
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News