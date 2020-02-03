Food & Drink

General Mills announces Dunkaroos are making a comeback

The return of a particular snack has 90s kids jumping for joy.

After years of only being available in Canada, General Mills has announced the relaunch of Dunkaroos in the United States.

In case you're not familiar with the snack, Dunkaroos are cookies that you dunk in separate frosting and sprinkles.

You should see the treats on store shelves this summer.

Dunkaroos will be available in their most popular flavor, vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksnackssnack foodcookies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
2 dead after shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Wicked winds cause widespread damage across SoCal
Staples Center memorial items to be removed, delivered to Kobe Bryant's family
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Suspect killed in shootout at Canyon Country liquor store
Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl
Show More
Trump wrongly congratulates Kansas for Super Bowl victory
Groundbreaking for new affordable and supportive housing in Inglewood
1-year-old overdoses on heroin; father arrested
Valley Girl Apothecary: Scents of the SFV
Soldier surprises mom sworn in as police officer
More TOP STORIES News