General Mills recalls Gold Medal unbleached flour for possible E. coli contamination

General Mills is recalling some of its flour products because of possible E. coli contamination.

The recall is only for five pound bags of Gold Medal, unbleached, all-purpose flour with the use by date of September 6, 2020. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are unaffected by the recall.

E. coli was discovered during sampling of the product, the FDA said. General Mills said there have been no confirmed cases of illness.

Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.



Anyone with the flour is asked to throw it away and if possible, save the product name, UPC and the used by date and contact General Mills for a replacement coupon.

For more information, visit the FDA's website, generalmills.com/flour or call 1-800-230-8103.
