General Porpoise brings fresh doughnuts made with homemade fillings and more to Pacific Palisades

A new spot to score doughnuts, coffee and tea has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1030 N. Swarthmore Ave. in Pacific Palisades, the new arrival is called General Porpoise.
This is the doughnut chain's first location outside of the Seattle area, where it has four other locations.
The menu covers five flavored doughnuts filled with homemade jams, custards, and jellies and serves coffee, espresso and tea. Customers can grab a chocolate marshmallow or hazelnut cream doughnut and wash it down with a cold brew.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, General Porpoise has gotten a good response.
Maylee W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 25, wrote, "Incredible doughnuts! The dough was fried to perfection! I tried the chocolate marshmallow, vanilla custard, lemon curd and the quince/berry jam. My first bite was heavenly."
Yelper John R. added, "General Porpoise has awesome doughnuts and service. I came here on opening day and tried the vanilla and churro flavor. They were warm and melted in your mouth."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. General Porpoise is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
