German spot Rasselbock L.A. Kitchen & Beer Garden debuts in Mar Vista

Looking to chow down on some German fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 3817 Grand View Blvd. in Mar Vista, the newcomer is called Rasselbock L.A. Kitchen & Beer Garden.
This is the second outpost for the local business, which started in Long Beach. The kid-friendly spot serves up German cuisine like schnitzel, bratwurst, sauerkraut and smoked sausage, as well as German and Belgian draft beers. Diners can even enjoy their meals out on the covered patio.
Yelpers recommend ordering the pork schnitzel with light mushroom sauce, the sausage platter or the Jaeger Schnitzel. Find the full menu here.
The new pub has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Marcel P. wrote, "Sausage platter, pickles and beers were delicious. ... Also, loved the neighborhood vibe and the great bike lanes off of Venice. Will definitely bike here next time."
And Daniel P. added, "Went in last night. Tried the Rothaus Pilsner beer ... really, really good. Pretzel was solid. Overall solid experience and will come again."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rasselbock L.A. Kitchen & Beer Garden is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
