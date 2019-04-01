Food & Drink

German spot Rasselbock L.A. Kitchen & Beer Garden debuts in Mar Vista

Photo: Rasselbock L.A. Kitchen & Beer Garden/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some German fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 3817 Grand View Blvd. in Mar Vista, the newcomer is called Rasselbock L.A. Kitchen & Beer Garden.

This is the second outpost for the local business, which started in Long Beach. The kid-friendly spot serves up German cuisine like schnitzel, bratwurst, sauerkraut and smoked sausage, as well as German and Belgian draft beers. Diners can even enjoy their meals out on the covered patio.

Yelpers recommend ordering the pork schnitzel with light mushroom sauce, the sausage platter or the Jaeger Schnitzel. Find the full menu here.

The new pub has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Marcel P. wrote, "Sausage platter, pickles and beers were delicious. ... Also, loved the neighborhood vibe and the great bike lanes off of Venice. Will definitely bike here next time."

And Daniel P. added, "Went in last night. Tried the Rothaus Pilsner beer ... really, really good. Pretzel was solid. Overall solid experience and will come again."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rasselbock L.A. Kitchen & Beer Garden is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeleshoodline
TOP STORIES
Juvenile arrested after body of 15-year-old girl found
Corona father pleads not guilty to murder of missing 8-year-old son
Police chase ends in Lake Balboa crash; 4 injured
Search warrant served at Encino home of Mally Mall
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face in South LA
California bans state-funded travel to South Carolina
Show More
3.5 earthquake strikes near Yorba Linda, USGS says
High school robotics team builds power wheelchair for 2-year-old
Teen girl rescued, 5 arrested in Pomona prostitution sting
Eyewitness This: Paid parental leave, Whole Foods price cuts, 'Avengers' breaks record
LA moving forward with proposal allowing 18 weeks of fully paid leave
More TOP STORIES News