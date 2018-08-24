Get bubble tea, juice and more at new 1st Leaf in West Anaheim

A new spot to score bubble tea and juice has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called 1st Leaf, the newcomer is located at 502 S. Knott Ave. in West Anaheim and features colorful drinks made using fresh ingredients.
Come try tea varieties like strawberry green, OJ peach and rice milk with blue sea salt, or indulge in pastries like Vietnamese spongecake, flan and Japanese cheesecake.
Espresso beverages are on offer as well, along with smoothies, slushies and an assortment of fresh fruit.
The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Les S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 18, wrote, "If you're tired of the typical boba tea places that have been popping up everywhere, give this place a try. I found the drinks to be quite unique and tasty."
"The place is hidden in a small plaza, but the drinks are good and different!" said Yelper Isabelle T. "Lots of drinks that I've never seen or tasted before, so if you're feeling adventurous, definitely check out one of their specialty drinks."
Head on over to check it out: 1st Leaf is open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
