FOOD & DRINK

Get coffee and cafe favorites at Yorba Linda's new Nikki's Kitchen

Photo: Jamie G./Yelp

By Hoodline
If coffee, tea and early morning treats are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Nikki's Kitchen, the new arrival is located at 5091 Richfield Road, Suite B, and features breakfast and lunch specials alongside bakery sweets like banana bread, cinnamon rolls and cranberry scones.

Additional menu offerings include avocado toast, a BLT bagel sandwich and fresh quiche of the day. (You can view a sample of the menu here.)

The new cafe has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

Jill D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 22, wrote, "The place is clean and bright and exactly what we needed in Yorba Linda. Just stopped in this morning for a quick coffee and a croissant. My husband ate the croissant before I got back in the car."

"New cafe that just opened up and it's delicious!" shared Yelper Elissa H. "So far, I've had the breakfast burrito, breakfast sandwich, Chinese chicken salad and lots of different treats. Everything is so good! Their chocolate chip cookies are truly the best I've ever had."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nikki's Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineYorba Linda
FOOD & DRINK
New Thai spot Kanok Thai Bistro debuts in Costa Mesa
New Dark Chocolate Oreos coming to a store near you
Beyond Meat teams up with fast-food chains to sell plant-based items
4 new businesses to check out in Pasadena
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Driver recovering after SUV falls from NoHo parking garage
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
San Bernardino hit-and-run: Car strikes woman crossing street
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Slain NorCal police corporal honored with procession
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children
Man tells 911 he killed his family before arrest: Police
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
Show More
House Democrats approve plan to re-open government
Man dies after being punched at Lancaster Jack in the Box
'Bird Box' fans flocking to Monrovia home
Local coalition provides beds, food, dental care to homeless
Safety tips for the home treadmill
More News