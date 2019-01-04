Get coffee and cafe favorites at Yorba Linda's new Nikki's Kitchen

If coffee, tea and early morning treats are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Nikki's Kitchen, the new arrival is located at 5091 Richfield Road, Suite B, and features breakfast and lunch specials alongside bakery sweets like banana bread, cinnamon rolls and cranberry scones.
Additional menu offerings include avocado toast, a BLT bagel sandwich and fresh quiche of the day. (You can view a sample of the menu here.)
The new cafe has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Jill D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 22, wrote, "The place is clean and bright and exactly what we needed in Yorba Linda. Just stopped in this morning for a quick coffee and a croissant. My husband ate the croissant before I got back in the car."
"New cafe that just opened up and it's delicious!" shared Yelper Elissa H. "So far, I've had the breakfast burrito, breakfast sandwich, Chinese chicken salad and lots of different treats. Everything is so good! Their chocolate chip cookies are truly the best I've ever had."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nikki's Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
