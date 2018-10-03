FOOD & DRINK

Get coffee, tea and more at Highland Park's new Go Get Em Tiger

Photo: Roland L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Go Get Em Tiger, the newcomer is located at 5916 N. Figueroa in Highland Park.

The growing coffee chain -- with additional outposts in Windsor Square and East Hollywood -- features coffee mainstays like almond macadamia lattes, cappuccinos and mochas, along with non-espresso options like housemade chai, hot chocolate and Emerald Spring tea.

For breakfast, try the protein brekkie with soft scrambled eggs, avocado and bacon on rustic toast, or a yeast-raised waffle with berries, ricotta and honey.

Go Get Em Tiger has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Len F., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 24, wrote, "Ordered several drinks -- all exceptional! And in particular was very impressed by their Tiger Freeze and could not believe the unique innovations built into that shop, especially the conveyor belt near the espresso machine."

"Food (protein brekkie with rustic toast) and coffee (almond macadamia latte) were delicious!" added Yelper Monica Satyajeet A. "The staff is super sweet and friendly. I love the open air space and seating, and the gender-neutral bathrooms are appreciated!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Go Get Em Tiger is open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Get pizza, salads and more at Atwater Village's new Hail Mary Pizza
Get these trending Santa Monica restaurants on your radar now
Không Tên brings farm-to-table Vietnamese fare to Sawtelle
Neck of the Woods debuts in Brentwood with breakfast and brunch
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Moderate, heavy rain to hit SoCal on Wednesday
Lake Elsinore residents prepare for possible mudflows
Multi-vehicle crash in Cerritos shuts down SB 605 lanes for hours
Caltech professor among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh during rally
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Uber deploys JUMP electric scooters in Santa Monica
Jovana Lara takes fond look back at place she calls home - Glendale
Show More
One of world's biggest cruise ships visits LA
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted Rihanna, Yasiel Puig, other celebs
Sherman Oaks residents push for temporary homeless housing plan
Vegas shooting survivor gives birth to baby day after 1-year anniversary
Nooses in cells, medical neglect reported at Adelanto detention facility
More News