Get coffee, tea and more at Highland Park's new Go Get Em Tiger

Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Go Get Em Tiger, the newcomer is located at 5916 N. Figueroa in Highland Park.
The growing coffee chain -- with additional outposts in Windsor Square and East Hollywood -- features coffee mainstays like almond macadamia lattes, cappuccinos and mochas, along with non-espresso options like housemade chai, hot chocolate and Emerald Spring tea.
For breakfast, try the protein brekkie with soft scrambled eggs, avocado and bacon on rustic toast, or a yeast-raised waffle with berries, ricotta and honey.
Go Get Em Tiger has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Len F., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 24, wrote, "Ordered several drinks -- all exceptional! And in particular was very impressed by their Tiger Freeze and could not believe the unique innovations built into that shop, especially the conveyor belt near the espresso machine."
"Food (protein brekkie with rustic toast) and coffee (almond macadamia latte) were delicious!" added Yelper Monica Satyajeet A. "The staff is super sweet and friendly. I love the open air space and seating, and the gender-neutral bathrooms are appreciated!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Go Get Em Tiger is open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
