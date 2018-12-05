FOOD & DRINK

Get decadent waffle sticks and more at Century City's new Leaff Artisan Belgian Waffles

Photo: Riza S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score Belgian-style waffles, coffee and desserts has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 9270 in Westfield Century City (Floor 2), the new arrival is called Leaff Artisan Belgian Waffles.

The fresh addition specializes in customizable chocolate-dipped waffles on a stick, where customers can select their preferred Belgian chocolate flavors and from an assortment of toppings, including lemon rock sugar, marshmallow bits, hazelnut brittle crunch and edible 24k gold.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Jooyun K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 3, wrote, "If you are close to the Westfield Century City mall in LA, please try this amazing desert! So yummy and tasty! I tried the milk chocolate-dipped waffle with marshmallow and hazelnut toppings, and it was even perfect."

"Great authentic Belgian waffles," shared Yelper Mehtap Y. "Very cute store, friendly customer service and great coffees. Highly recommend!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Leaff Artisan Belgian Waffles is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Portillo's named best 'fast casual' restaurant in nation by TripAdvisor
Explore the freshest new businesses to launch in Irvine
First look: Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Beverly Hills
Craving Mexican? Check out these 3 new Los Angeles spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Storm to bring as much as 2 inches of rain in parts of SoCal
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
WATCH LIVE: Big rig jackknifes on 14 Fwy in Newhall
Numerous calls to DCFS regarding Lancaster abuse case released
USC professor explains origins of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
Malibu residents voice frustrations over Woolsey Fire response
7.5 quake hits in Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia
Baby's ashes stolen in burglary at Houston home
Show More
Valuable painting stolen by Nazis now at center of LA legal battle
Photographer recalls 12-year stint covering George HW Bush
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Academy opening movies museum in 2019
Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach after police chase
More News