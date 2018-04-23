FOOD & DRINK

Get gluten-free, gluttonous desserts downtown at Sinners & Saints

By Hoodline
A new bakery called Sinners & Saints Desserts DTLA is now open at 724 S. Spring St.

Specializing in decadent desserts (sinners) and gluten-free delights (saints), it offers a range of good including cakes, cupcakes, tarts and cookies.

Menu items include bourbon croissant bread pudding, blackberry vanilla tarts, gluten-free Nutella creme-brulee, tres leches and chocolate chip cookies. (A full list of available desserts is located here.)

While it has few reviews so far, the tres leches is going over well:

Mango L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 16, said: "Inside the hall is clean, organized and lots of neon lights, good for pics. They are doing a good job. I had the tres leche because you can never go wrong with tres leches. I chose wisely. It was not soggy like most tres leches are. The amount of milk used was just right to compliment the soft moist cake. The cream was also not super sweet but fluffy and flavorful. Finally it's all gluten-free and hand made. Flavors are good and the place is clean."

Head on over to check it out: Sinners & Saints Desserts DTLA is open from noon-9 p.m. daily.
