Get juice, smoothies and more at Brentwood's new Kreation Organic

Photo: Kreation Organic/Yelp

Craving juice and smoothies? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 11754 San Vicente in Brentwood, the fresh addition is called Kreation Organic.

This is one of four cafes for the California-based chain, which also has juiceries. It offers cold-pressed juices, bottled smoothies and nut milks. The menu also has grab-and-go salads, wraps, soups and more.

With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new juice cafe has been warmly received by patrons.

Art V., who reviewed the new spot on January 7, wrote, "The ambiance is great for lounging with friends or having business meetings. They have a beer and wine menu with some amazing drinks. The staff is refreshingly knowledgeable and offers a great level of service and quality. Highly recommend."

And Mal C. added, "Dinner was fantastic. The meatless meatball sub was incredibly flavorful, the "meatballs" were juicy, and the bread was nice and soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside. The rosemary potatoes were equally good -- nice and smashed, cooked well, and well-salted. Really fresh and tasty."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kreation Organic is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
