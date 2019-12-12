Food & Drink

Get 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1 on Thursday

Doughnut lovers rejoice! Thursday is a day when you can get the delicious sweets on the cheap.

Dec. 12 -- or 12/12 -- is being called the Day of the Dozens. To celebrate the numerical oddity, North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme is giving customers quite the deal.



At participating locations, customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

SEE ALSO: Krispy Kreme releases 3 specialty doughnuts for December

The Day of the Dozens offer is only valid on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncfooddoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA gathers for celebration honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe
LAPD hopes video can find driver in deadly hit-run
LA County DA challengers address homelessness, death penalty in debate
Why the Lady of Guadalupe is so revered by Catholics
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area
3.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Lytle Creek area
Housing rights advocates protest resident evictions in LA
Show More
LAUSD plan stresses starting learning process shortly after birth
With these tips, parents can avoid holiday hazards for kids
SoCal-Vegas high-speed train work could start next year
Search continues for 4th day for missing Irvine man on Mount Baldy
Real-life Santa: Army vet, 80, makes toys for kids in need
More TOP STORIES News