Get made-to-order treats at the new Duck Donuts in Trade Food Hall

Craving doughnuts? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Duck Donuts, the new addition is located at 2222 Michelson Drive in Irvine's Trade Food Hall, just minutes away from John Wayne Airport.
The national chain -- with locations across the country -- comes courtesy of Duck Donuts franchisee Gary Kopel and his wife, Minal Mehta, The Orange County Register reports, who are also owners of the company's Huntington Beach outpost.
Featured doughnuts include seasonal varieties topped with chopped apple bits, streusel and pumpkin icing, while additional offerings range from cinnamon sugar to maple icing with chopped bacon. (You can check out a list of current flavors here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.
RJ E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 25, wrote, "Doughnuts made-to-order! Nothing better than a hot doughnut and a cup of coffee. Tons of toppings for endless combinations. Super friendly and helpful staff."
"The coffee and doughnuts are delicious!" added Yelper Noreen H. "If you like warm and fresh doughnuts, Duck Donuts is a great place for that. The Boo Berry and French Toast are my favorite ones. The owner Gary is super friendly and so is his entire staff."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Duck Donuts is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
