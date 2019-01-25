FOOD & DRINK

Get pizza and cocktails at Melrose's new LN2 Pizza Shoppe

Photo: LN2 Pizza Shoppe/Yelp

By Hoodline
Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newcomer to Melrose, called LN2 Pizza Shoppe, is located at 7212 Melrose Ave.

On the menu, look for wood-fired pizzas, liquid nitrogen ice cream and handcrafted cocktails. The specialty pizzas include pork sausage, duck confit and Manila clams. The restaurant also serves salads, small plates and large plates like buffalo duck wings.

With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new pizzeria is off to a strong start in its early days.

Yelper Jesse H., whose party tried the pepperoni, Manila clams, and Provencal pizzas, called them "very good" and added, "The short ribs were to kill for and a must try. Cod also excellent."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. LN2 Pizza Shoppe is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
