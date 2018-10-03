FOOD & DRINK

Get pizza, salads and more at Atwater Village's new Hail Mary Pizza

Photo: Stephen P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 3219 Glendale Blvd. in Atwater Village, the new arrival is called Hail Mary Pizza and comes courtesy of the same group behind former occupant Journeyman.

Come try signature pizza offerings like the Peabody topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, anchovies, olives and garlic, or the classic Margherita with tomato sauce and basil.

In addition to pizzas, salads and small bites are on offer, along with desserts like blackberry basil ice cream and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Hail Mary Pizza has garnered favorable reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.

Corey V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 26, wrote, "OK, so this pizza is way good, and the restaurant setup has that much-desired open kitchen, so the guests can see what the cooks and servers are up to."

"As far as food goes, Hail Mary is enough to make the most stubborn of atheists believe," wrote Yelper Steve P. "Perfectly executed crust, ingredients so fresh the flavors sing -- the marinara is the best I've ever had."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hail Mary Pizza is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and noon-2 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
