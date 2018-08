Get Tacos And More At Downtown's New 'Medtillas Taco Shop'

A new food stand, offering tacos and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to downtown Lo, called Medtillas Taco Shop , is located at 1335 Willow St.This newcomer specializes in hand-made, hemp-infused corn tortilla tacos. The industrially processed hemp seed oil used for the tortillas, however, does not contain any psychoactive properties, according to a statement on the restaurants website.On the menu, expect to see items like tacos dorados with shredded lettuce, cheese, onions and salsa; tacos with potatoes lime, and onion; and tacos with shredded beef.Rounding things out are drinks like Hemp 2.0 Herbal Vitamin Beverage and bottled "living water." (You can take a look at the menu here .)With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, Medtillas Taco Shop has already made a good impression.Durbym G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 3rd, said: "Found this small gem in the middle of the Arts District. Apparently it was a soft opening today, which I am so glad I passed by! I ordered one potato taco and one beef taco."Yelper Nathalie H. added : "My absolute favorite spot in the Arts District! Amazing service, delicious tacos, to die for beans! Get everything. Everything is good!"And Mike G. said : "Amazing tacos and amazing salsa. I especially like the beef. The staff is very friendly. This is definitely one of my new favorite places to stop for lunch."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Medtillas Taco Shop is open Friday and Saturday from noon-10pm and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from noon-7pm. (It's closed on Monday.)