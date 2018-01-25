FOOD & DRINK

Get Tacos And More At Downtown's New 'Medtillas Taco Shop'

A new food stand, offering tacos and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to downtown Lo, called Medtillas Taco Shop, is located at 1335 Willow St.

This newcomer specializes in hand-made, hemp-infused corn tortilla tacos. The industrially processed hemp seed oil used for the tortillas, however, does not contain any psychoactive properties, according to a statement on the restaurants website.

On the menu, expect to see items like tacos dorados with shredded lettuce, cheese, onions and salsa; tacos with potatoes lime, and onion; and tacos with shredded beef.

Rounding things out are drinks like Hemp 2.0 Herbal Vitamin Beverage and bottled "living water." (You can take a look at the menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, Medtillas Taco Shop has already made a good impression.

Durbym G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 3rd, said: "Found this small gem in the middle of the Arts District. Apparently it was a soft opening today, which I am so glad I passed by! I ordered one potato taco and one beef taco."

Yelper Nathalie H. added: "My absolute favorite spot in the Arts District! Amazing service, delicious tacos, to die for beans! Get everything. Everything is good!"

And Mike G. said: "Amazing tacos and amazing salsa. I especially like the beef. The staff is very friendly. This is definitely one of my new favorite places to stop for lunch."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Medtillas Taco Shop is open Friday and Saturday from noon-10pm and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from noon-7pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusinessrestaurants
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News