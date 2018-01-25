Get Tacos And More At Downtown's New 'Medtillas Taco Shop'

A new food stand, offering tacos and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to downtown Lo, called Medtillas Taco Shop, is located at 1335 Willow St.
This newcomer specializes in hand-made, hemp-infused corn tortilla tacos. The industrially processed hemp seed oil used for the tortillas, however, does not contain any psychoactive properties, according to a statement on the restaurants website.
On the menu, expect to see items like tacos dorados with shredded lettuce, cheese, onions and salsa; tacos with potatoes lime, and onion; and tacos with shredded beef.
Rounding things out are drinks like Hemp 2.0 Herbal Vitamin Beverage and bottled "living water." (You can take a look at the menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, Medtillas Taco Shop has already made a good impression.
Durbym G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 3rd, said: "Found this small gem in the middle of the Arts District. Apparently it was a soft opening today, which I am so glad I passed by! I ordered one potato taco and one beef taco."
Yelper Nathalie H. added: "My absolute favorite spot in the Arts District! Amazing service, delicious tacos, to die for beans! Get everything. Everything is good!"
And Mike G. said: "Amazing tacos and amazing salsa. I especially like the beef. The staff is very friendly. This is definitely one of my new favorite places to stop for lunch."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Medtillas Taco Shop is open Friday and Saturday from noon-10pm and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from noon-7pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
