Get these trending Los Angeles restaurants on your radar now

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been in the spotlight this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on the number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots have the momentum heading into springtime.
Vino Bistro
Photo: Vino Bistro/Yelp
This tapas bar and wine bar is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Wine Bars" on Yelp.
Citywide, wine bars saw new reviews increase by a median of 1.4 percent over the past month, but Vino Bistro saw a 57.6 percent increase, maintaining a strong 4.5-star rating throughout.
Located at 6266 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, Vino Bistro offers Italian tapas, like clams in oil and garlic, melon rolled with branzino and salmon and duck prosciutto on toasted bread. Its wine list has 27 wines by the glass or bottle, as well as house cocktails.
Ritrovo Playa Vista
Photo: Ritrovo Playa Vista/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Playa Vista's Ritrovo Playa Vista, the Italian restaurant and wine bar, which offers pizza and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 1.6 percent over the past month, Ritrovo Playa Vista bagged a 36.8 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, with a downward trend from a 4.5-star rating a month ago to its current four stars.
There's more that's trending on Los Angeles's Italian scene: Alfredo's Pizza has seen a 17.3 percent increase in reviews.
Open at 6020 Seabluff Dr., Ritrovo Playa Vista offers homemade pasta and ravioli. On the menu, look for fettuccine with olive oil and shrimp, pappardelle with bolognese, ravioli with spinach and ricotta and spaghetti carbonara.
Bar Henry
Photo: Bar Henry/Yelp
Angelino Heights's Bar Henry is the city's buzziest bar by the numbers.
The bar, which opened at 1228 W. Sunset Blvd., increased its review count by 31.4 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.9 percent for the Yelp category "Bars." It outperformed the previous month by gaining 3.7 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.
Bar Henry offers classic cocktails such as Moscow Mule and Old Fashioned, as well as signature house cocktails like the Stranger, with mezcal, Campari and sweet vermouth, and Feeble Mind Spell, with tequila, St. Germain, grapefruit and champagne.
Tacos 1986
Photo: James H./Yelp
Is Koreatown's Tacos 1986 on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the food stand, which offers tacos and more, is seeing plenty of action.
While businesses categorized as "Tacos" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 5.6 percent over the past month, Tacos 1986 nabbed a 96.9 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating.
Located at 611 S. Western Ave., Tacos 1986 offers Tijuana-style tacos, quesadillas, mulitas, vampiros (a combination of taco and quesadilla) and drinks such as horchata, limonada and Mexican Coke.
