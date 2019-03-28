Get these trending Los Angeles restaurants on your radar now

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which local businesses have been in the limelight this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are riding a trend, right now.
Shaquille's
Photo: shaquille's/Yelp
Open since February, this cocktail bar and traditional American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "American (Traditional)" on Yelp.
Citywide, traditional American spots saw a median 2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Shaquille's saw a notable 162.3 percent increase, maintaining a superior four-star rating throughout.
Located at 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite A150, in downtown Los Angeles, Shaquille's offers salads, burgers, plates and sides.
From the dinner menu, start with the oysters O'Neal, served with creamed spinach, smoked sweet potato and pecorino. For the main course, order the smoke Shaw ribs, which comes with rancho barbecue sauce and pickled jalapeno slaw. (Check out the entire menu here.)
Eleven City Los Angeles
Photo: eleven city los angeles/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Mid-Wilshire's Eleven City Los Angeles, the diner, deli and breakfast and brunch spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Delis" on Yelp saw a median 2.2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Eleven City Los Angeles bagged a dramatic 131.8 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, with a slight downward trend from a four-star rating a month ago to its current 3.5 stars.
Open at 5400 Wilshire Blvd. since February, Eleven City Los Angeles offers diner favorites like pancakes and omelets, along with deli classics like soup, sides, salads, sandwiches and more.
For lunch, try ordering the roast beef sandwich with tomato soup and coleslaw on the side. Early risers may prefer the black and white french toast (fresh baked Challah french toast, white chocolate sauce, milk chocolate drizzle and a dusting of pretzels) or the deli scramble (corned beef, pastrami and cheddar), served with house potatoes and toast. (Here's the entire menu.)
Tartine Bianco
Photo: kenny t./Yelp
Downtown Los Angeles's Tartine Bianco is also making waves. Open since January at 757 S. Alameda St., Suite 160, the bakery and New American spot has seen a noteworthy 102.7 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.8 percent for all businesses tagged "American (New)" on Yelp.
There's more than one hotspot trending in Los Angeles's New American category: Veggie Grill has seen an 85.7 percent increase in reviews.
Tartine Bianco is located inside The Manufactory, a restaurant, bakery and marketplace. The eatery serves up appetizers like eggplant dip and root greens kimchi alongside main courses like braised pork shoulder and lamb shank, which is served with spinach, sunchokes, salsa de semillas and toum. (The rest of the menu can be found here.)
Over the past month, it's maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.
H.O.M. Italian Eatery
Photo: h.o.m. italian eatery/Yelp
Woodland Hills's H.O.M. Italian Eatery is the city's buzziest Italian spot by the numbers.
The Italian restaurant, which offers pizza and more and opened at 21136 Ventura Blvd. in January, increased its new review count by 87 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.9 percent for the Yelp category "Italian."
It's not the only trending outlier in the Italian category: Jon & Vinny's Brentwood has seen a 78.2 percent increase in reviews, and Tu PanYou Pizza and Supremo have seen 32.4 and 57.6 percent increases, respectively.
H.O.M. Italian Eatery offers Italian favorites like antipasto, salad, sides, pizza, pasta and more. The menu features dishes like Nonna's meatballs, made from a family recipe, and salsiccia pizza, made with Italian sausage, broccolini, mozzarella and roasted garlic. (Find the entire menu here.)
Tocaya Organica
Photo: Tocaya Organica/Yelp
Hollywood's Tocaya Organica is currently on the upswing in the vegetarian category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Vegetarian" on Yelp saw a median 1.8 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, this Mexican, vegetarian and vegan spot increased its by 22.4 percent--and kept its rating consistent at four stars. Review counts increased by more than 150 percent on a month-to-month basis.
Tocaya Organica has more than 10 locations throughout Southern California. Open for business at 6550 Sunset Blvd. since September, the eatery offers bowls, burritos, tacos, chicken, beef, fish and more. From the menu, vegans and vegetarians can order street corn, the picadillo taco with vegan cheese and plantain chips. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)
