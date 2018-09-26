Get these trending Newport Beach restaurants on your radar today

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which restaurants have been in the limelight this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Newport Beach businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.
---
Circle Hook
Photo: Chris p./Yelp
Open since July, this restaurant, which focuses on local, sustainably caught fish, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "seafood" on Yelp.
Citywide, seafood spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.7 percent over the past month, but Circle Hook saw a 47.4 percent increase, with a slight downward trend from a 4.5-star rating a month ago to four stars today.
It's not the only trending outlier in the seafood category: Hook & Anchor has seen a 7.5 percent increase in reviews, and Olea has seen a 7.1 percent bump.
Located at 3432 Via Oporto, Suite 104, Circle Hook offers fresh seafood dishes like fish and chips, lobster rolls, poke tacos, oysters on the half shell and more.
Da Hawaiian Kitchen Too
Photo: Da Hawaiian Kitchen Too/Yelp
Da Hawaiian Kitchen Too is also making waves. Open since April at 2201 W. Balboa Blvd., the Hawaiian eatery has seen a 16.2 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.3 percent for all businesses tagged "breakfast & brunch" on Yelp.
There's more than one hot spot trending in Newport Beach's breakfast and brunch category: Tupelo Junction Cafe has seen an 11 percent increase in reviews, and Balboa Lily's has seen a 6.3 percent bump.
Da Hawaiian Kitchen Too offers breakfast and brunch Aloha-style with specialties like loco moco -- a dish consisting of two beef patties on top of rice, topped with two eggs and covered with gravy. Over the past month, it's maintained a solid 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.
Royal Hen
Photo: Sherri V./Yelp
Royal Hen is the city's buzziest traditional American spot by the numbers.
The pub and eatery, which offers burgers and more, opened in fall 2016 at 311 Marine Ave. It increased its review count by 16.8 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 2.7 percent for the Yelp category "American (Traditional)."
It's not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: THE LOT Fashion Island has seen a 24.8 percent increase in reviews.
Royal Hen offers upscale American cuisine, with dishes like coconut curry mussels, chicken pot pie and pan-seared filet mignon with red wine demi glace. (You can view the full menu here.)