Get these trending Newport Beach restaurants on your radar today

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been most discussed this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Newport Beach businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are closing the year out strong.
---
The Lot Fashion Island
photo: Desiree N./Yelp
Open since April, this cinema, cocktail bar and traditional American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "American (Traditional)" on Yelp.
Citywide, traditional American spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, but The Lot Fashion Island saw a 13.1 percent increase, with a slight upward trend from a 3.5-star rating a month ago to four stars today.
It's not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: Stag Bar + Kitchen has seen a 9.6 percent increase in reviews.
Located at 999 Newport Center Drive, The Lot Fashion Island offers favorites like fried calamari, buffalo chicken tenders and grilled pork chops with apple whole grain mustard sauce. (You can check out the dinner menu here.)
American Junkie
PHOTO: Richa A./YELP
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about American Junkie, the well-established breakfast and brunch spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, American Junkie bagged a 12.4 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 9.8 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.
Open at 2406 Newport Blvd. since summer of 2013, American Junkie offers brunch specialties like breakfast sandwiches with cilantro aioli; and house-made waffles with fried chicken and honey jalapeno whipped butter. (See the full menu here.)
Olea
PHOTO: christian +/YELP
Olea is also making waves. Open since November 2017 at 2001 Westcliff Drive, Suite 100, the bar and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, has seen a 5.9 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.6 percent for all businesses tagged "Seafood" on Yelp.
Olea offers a range of seafood dishes, from oysters on the half shell to wild caught Pacific sea bass with riesling raisins, pistachio, preserved lemon vinaigrette and more. Over the past month, it's maintained a sound 4.5-star rating among Yelpers. (You can view the full menu here.)