Get these trending Pasadena restaurants on your radar now

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been in the limelight this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Pasadena businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on the number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are extra hot this spring.
Milo Cafe & Organic Juicery
Photo: Shirley L./Yelp
This breakfast and brunch spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp.
Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw new reviews increase by a median of 2 percent over the past month, but Milo Cafe & Organic Juicery saw a considerable 103.6 percent increase. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 320 percent.
It's not the only trending outlier in the breakfast and brunch category: Superba Snacks + Coffee has seen a 13.1 percent increase in reviews.
Located at 720 N. Lake Ave., Suite 5, in Pasadena, Milo Cafe & Organic Juicery offers breakfast dishes such as egg in a hole on sourdough bread, breakfast BLT, Greek yogurt bowl and veggie breakfast burrito, as well as paninis, wraps and salads.
Miss Cheese Tea Cafe
Photo: Miss Cheese Tea Cafe/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Pasadena's Miss Cheese Tea Cafe, the spot to score bubble tea, coffee and tea and desserts is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Coffee & Tea" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 1.5 percent over the past month, Miss Cheese Tea Cafe bagged an 88.8 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a superior 4.5-star rating.
Open at 238 S. Arroyo Parkway, Suite 110, Miss Cheese Tea Cafe offers fresh fruit tea, fresh brew cheese tea, milk tea, dirty fresh milk and specialties such as taro matcha latte and oats milk tea with cheese foam.
The Pan
Photo: Dex S./Yelp
Pasadena's The Pan is also making waves. Open at 57 E. Holly St., the New American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers pizza and more, has seen a 20 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.7 percent for all businesses tagged "American (New)" on Yelp.
There's more than one hotspot trending in Pasadena's New American category: foothill has seen a 11.6 percent increase in reviews.
The Pan offers all-day breakfast, specialty pancakes, omelets and scrambles, pizza, salads, sandwiches, hamburgers and more. Over the past month, it's seen its Yelp rating improve from four stars to 4.5 stars.
The Stand
Photo: The Stand/Yelp
Pasadena's The Stand is the city's buzziest burger spot by the numbers.
The New American spot, which offers burgers and more and opened at 36 S. El Molino Ave., increased its review count by 3.1 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1 percent for the Yelp category "Burgers."
It's not the only trending outlier in the burger category: Tops Burgers has seen a 1.6 percent increase in reviews.
The Stand offers specialty burger combinations, including the French Onion Soup with double Parmesan-crusted buns, Gruyere cheese, red wine onions, crispy onion strings and onion soup au jus, and the Epic Pastrami Burger with a beef burger, locally made pastrami, double Swiss cheese, stand slaw, sauerkraut, yellow mustard and burger sauce. The menu also has sandwiches, salads, hot dogs, sausages, french fries and other sides.
