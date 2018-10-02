Get these trending Santa Monica restaurants on your radar now

FOOD & DRINK

Unsure where Santa Monica's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which local businesses have been in the limelight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Santa Monica businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.

Read on to see which spots are extra hot this autumn.

The Gables



PHOTO: the gables/YELP


Open since August, this California-inspired eatery is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp.

Citywide, New American spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.6 percent over the past month, but The Gables saw a massive 145.9 percent increase, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating throughout.

Located at 331 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica, The Gables offers a market-driven menu featuring New American cuisine with offerings like avocado toast, lemon buttermilk pancakes and grilled jidori chicken. (You can view the full menu here.)

Seaside on the Pier & Sandwich Co.



Photo: Astin H./Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Santa Monica's Seaside on the Pier & Sandwich Co., the oceanfront restaurant, which offers seafood and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "Seafood" on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 1.6 percent over the past month, Seaside on the Pier & Sandwich Co. bagged a 25.4 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating.

There's more that's trending on Santa Monica's seafood scene: Punta Cabras has seen a 10.9 percent increase in reviews.

Open since April at 250 Santa Monica Pier, Seaside on the Pier & Sandwich Co. serves up seafood offerings such as coconut shrimp, lobster BLTs and pan-seared crab cakes with lemon caper remoulade. (See the full menu here.)

Little Prince



Photo: Shane M./Yelp

Santa Monica's Little Prince is also making waves. Open since March at 2424 Main St., the New American breakfast and brunch spot has seen a 13.2 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.8 percent for all businesses tagged "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp.

There's more than one hot spot trending in Santa Monica's breakfast and brunch category: Panini Kabob Grill has seen a 7.6 percent increase in reviews, and Bareburger has seen a 4 percent bump.

Little Prince offers an array of brunch delights, from green tea pancakes and brown rice porridge to beef brisket and smoked salmon hash with seaweed hollandaise. Over the past month, its Yelp rating has remained steady at four stars. (Come check out the full menu here.)
