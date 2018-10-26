Get these trending Santa Monica restaurants on your radar now

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been in the spotlight this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Santa Monica businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
Read on to see which spots are extra cool, right now.
---
Massilia
Photo: Massilia/Yelp
Open since August, this Italian fusion eatery is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp.
Citywide, Italian spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2.5 percent over the past month, but Massilia saw a 60.8 percent increase, maintaining a strong 4.5-star rating throughout.
It's not the only trending outlier in the Italian category: Elephante has seen a 33.3 percent increase in reviews, and Dagwoods and Vito's Pizza have seen 3.7 and 7.7 percent increases, respectively.
Located at 1445 Fourth St. in Santa Monica, Massilia offers European-influenced cuisine, including Italian specialties like Caprese salad and spaghetti alle vongole -- a pasta dish with Manila clams, garlic, parsley and pepper flakes. (You can view the full menu here.)
ONYX Rooftop Bar
PHOTO: ONYX Rooftop Bar/YELP
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Santa Monica's ONYX Rooftop Bar, the cocktail lounge and New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 1.6 percent over the past month, ONYX Rooftop Bar bagged a 13.6 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a 2.5-star rating.
Open at 1301 Ocean Ave. since the fall of 2016, ONYX Rooftop Bar offers signature cocktails and New American eats like tempura chicken sliders with hot chipotle sauce and pork belly flatbread topped with a fried egg.
Jimmy's Famous American Tavern
PHOTO: Jimmy's Famous American Tavern/YELP
Jimmy's Famous American Tavern is also making waves. Open since January 2017 at 1733 Ocean Ave., the well-established breakfast and brunch spot has seen a 7.2 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.2 percent for all businesses tagged "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp.
There's more than one hot spot trending in Santa Monica's breakfast and brunch category: Panini Kabob Grill has seen a 7 percent increase in reviews.
Jimmy's Famous American Tavern features early morning offerings such as buttermilk fried chicken and malted ale waffles with thyme gravy, applewood smoked bacon and maple syrup. Over the past month, it's maintained a sound 4.5-star rating among Yelpers. (See the full menu here.)