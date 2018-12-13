Get to know 4 of Los Angeles's newest bars | Hoodline

Bar Henry
1228 W. Sunset Blvd., Angelino Heights
Photo: BAR HENRY/Yelp
Bar Henry is a cocktail bar that serves up specialty cocktails in an intimate space. Located at 1228 W. Sunset Blvd., it regularly hosts events such as music listening parties and a midterm election extravaganza.
Try specialty cocktails such as the Double Wide: Oskar Blues IPA and a shot of Jameson Caskmates whiskey; or the Pica Pica, Modelo Especial and a shot of El Velo tequila.
Bar Henry currently holds 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, indicating a warm welcome for the newcomer.
Yelper Sisian G., who reviewed Bar Henry on December 1, wrote, "This place is a hidden gem and a great addition to Echo Park. Their drinks are great. They use natural ingredients and get super creative. The Robot Sex on the Beach tastes like candy!"
And Ryan R. noted, "They have a great beer selection. The horchata is a great, refreshing beer to enjoy during the day. Service was great and attentive. A beautiful bar all around with a great drink selection, bar snacks and good tunes."
Bar Henry is open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday, and noon-1 a.m. on Sunday.
Duello
449 S. Hewitt St., Downtown
Photo: DOROTHY T./Yelp
Duello is a bar located inside Simone, chef Jessica Largey's new restaurant in the Arts District, at 449 S. Hewitt St.
According to its website, Duello's whimsical cocktail menu serves up drinks based on the history of the Arts District -- such as wine and sherry drinks in reference to the region's wine production of the 1890s, and tiki and sour drinks as a nod to the 1920s citrus farming period.
Duello currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive response in its early days.
Yelper Derrick M., who reviewed Duello on October 17, wrote, "Outstanding cocktail experience with a tremendously friendly staff that really knows their stuff. The cocktail menu is fun and accessible. I recommend the Sage Against the Machine, the Rose Derby and the Last Word."
Yelper Paul W. agreed, "Amazing cocktails! Great ambience, great service, and knowledgeable staff."
Duello is open from 4 p.m. until late, every Tuesday-Sunday.
Bang Bang Room
221 W. Seventh St., Downtown
Photo: Tito B./Yelp
Bang Bang Room is a two-floor, circus-themed bar featuring themed nights like Burlesque Wednesday and Klown Karaoke. You can find it at 221 W. 7th St. downtown.
The taphouse is located in the former space of popular gay spot Bar Mattachine, but it's still a big tent: the replacement is also LGBT-friendly.
Yelp users are excited about the new watering hole, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on the site.
Yelper Jessica V., who was one of the first users to visit the bar on November 1, wrote, "Love the vibe here! Friendly staff. Super cute location as well."
Yelper Josh S. wrote, "Good music and fun bartenders. Highly recommend if bar hopping in DTLA. There are fun props to take pictures with. And there's an upstairs floor too."
Bang Bang Room is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Pub 1954
1958 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock
Photo: ED C./Yelp
Pub 1954 is a pub connected to Pinecone Pizzeria + Creamery + Pub at 1958 Colorado Blvd.
The bar features draft and can beer, plus specialty and classic cocktails. There are nightly specials, including half-off wines by the bottle on Wednesdays and late-night happy hour on Saturdays.
On draft, you'll find craft beer offerings like Eagle Rock Brewery's Populist IPA, Artifex's Bog Trotter Irish Red, and more. (Check out the full bar menu here.)
Pub 1954 currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews from early patrons.
Dennis C. noted, "Great place to hang out! I love the neighborhood and I loved their setup here. Beer selection could be a little better. I saw some food floating around too that looked delicious."
Yelper Graham W. wrote, "Great beer selection, more craft than some in the area, and friendly folks in a nice atmosphere. Cocktail menu looks creative but a bit fruit-driven for my taste."
Pub 1954 is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.