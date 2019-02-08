FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the 3 freshest new restaurants to launch in Huntington Beach

By Hoodline
Looking to find out about the newest businesses to open in Huntington Beach? From an Italian restaurant to a Brazilian acai bowl spot, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open for business near you.

Piccolo Stivale



Photo: Piccolo Stivale/Yelp

Piccolo Stivale is an Italian spot that's located at 19171 Magnolia St., Suite 8.

The family-owned restaurant offers classic Italian dishes such as homemade meat and cheese lasagna, linguine with clams and angel hair pasta with fresh tomato, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil. There is an express lunch menu that offers sandwiches, salads and pasta, as well as a kid's menu with a choice of pasta or chicken strips.

With four stars out of 29 reviews, it's getting positive attention so far on Yelp.

Hungry? It's open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Munch Bistro



Photo: Munch Bistro/Yelp

Wander over to 18541A Beach Blvd. and you'll find Munch Bistro, a new beer bar and Thai spot.

The menu offers classic Thai dishes such as pad thai and Thai-style barbecue pork ribs, as well as creative options like tom yum flatbread pizza and the orange chicken sandwich.

Yelpers are fans of Munch Bistro: it's got five stars out of 83 reviews, so far.

Check it out: Munch Bistro is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Acai Republic



Photo: Acai Republic/Yelp

Acai Republic is a new Brazilian spot, offering acai bowls and more, that's located at 7862 Warner Ave., Suite 107.

It serves up acai bowls, smoothies, freshly squeezed juices and salgados, which are Brazilian pastries.

With five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

The new spot is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
